The fire on a speedboat caught the attention of tourists who frequented the north coast of São Paulo this Saturday afternoon, 7. Images obtained by Estadão show thick smoke observed from the beach.

According to information from the Maritime Firefighters Group, the vessel left Ilhabela, on the north coast, with the master and the assistant sailor – the master is the professional responsible for commanding the vessel. On Paúba beach, 7 passengers were boarded. The destination would be Praia da Baleia, where more passengers would board the speedboat.

In the vicinity of Maresias beach, the person in charge of the vessel heard an explosion in the engine room and noticed smoke. He then, still according to the Fire Department, lowered the boarding and disembarking boat and provided life jackets to everyone. Vessels passing through the area helped with the rescue. All were rescued unharmed.