It may have been an Eastern Bloc country, but the Czechs loved to race. And so they raced around the city of Most. The circuit’s first layout, in 1947, was basically a loop around the brewery. It was probably better that development continued. By the 1970s there was a (temporary) circuit from the new train station, of which a stretch of highway was part.

But there was plenty of wasteland around Most. The Autodrom was built between 1978 and 1983 on the site of what was once a coal mine. The team in charge of the design was eager to draw inspiration from Hockenheim and the Nürburgring, and the first official race drew as many as 100,000 spectators.

A Czech car on its home circuit

Since then the circuit has had ups and downs; sometimes big race series were brought in, only to disappear from the calendar again afterwards. It’s now on the rise again, after a (very) hefty upgrade, with everything from World Superbikes to truck racing happening.

A Czech circuit needs a Czech racing car. Come forward, Praga R1. You might have heard of Praga, probably in connection with current racing activity rather than its history, which dates back to 1907 and includes not only cars and motorcycles, but also trolleybuses, tanks and airplanes.

The engine of the Praga R1

And the company is once again working on something new; that will only be slightly closer to the core business stay. The Praga R1 is pretty much the definition of what English speakers call a pocket rocket call it a pocket-sized rocket. It is small (less than a meter high), has one seat, an enclosed cockpit, slicks all around and weighs only 643 kilograms.

It is propelled by a 2.0-litre Formula Renault turbocharged engine producing 365 horsepower. It pulls almost 3g in corners and you might think it’s My First Le Mans Racer. Until you drive it and realize that any comparison with toys misses the point completely. It’s a brutal, brutal experience.

A lap around the Most circuit

Once the tires are warm, you might as well have driven a round of Most on a stick of dynamite. It has more grip than power, which is always good for confidence, and brakes like crazy into the first corner, a tight right, in second gear. The feel in the pedal isn’t great, but that’s almost standard in a race car where things are so rough and hectic.

If you’ve positioned it right, it feels great: keep the pressure on all the way to the apex. And even once you get there, you’ll have to be patient before you hit the gas again, into the left-hand corner that follows. It’s all too easy to get a little too eager here and ruin your momentum.

We give the bends their own names

Then it’s full throttle through Ballsy West, a long, long left turn. In this car a piece of cake, but with the really fast street cars still pretty messy. The combination that follows looks complicated, but there is a fairly easy line through it.

Brake hard on the curbs on the right – harder – take the left turn in third, don’t worry too much if you take the outside for a bit, aim for the middle of the track and cut the first right apex through Zigger-Zagger a little off, aim so that you widen the second one a bit, grab the curbs on the left and then open the handlebars and brake hard for Skid Corner.

Enter the second sector

Skid Corner is fun to go a bit cross, but otherwise a bit ordinary; you just need a successful exit to catch the right line and hit the apex of The Plunge somewhat late. That’s a swoosh downhill that pushes you into the middle of the track, right where you don’t want to be: the braking point for the positively sided The Rise. The Ferrari and McLaren hit the 210 km/h here. It’s full house here.

In the Praga you slam the brake pedal and bam, ram. You can feel the weight shift and the road cars moaning through it, tires being put to the test. But the R1 simply has little counterweight, so it flashes in and out. You just have to learn how to deal with the slap you feel in the steering wheel – which shows how hard the car is working.

You need courage for the next part

All right, hold it there – you’ve got more grip than you think, but if you’re a little worried, you’re right. All you see in front of you is an innocent left nod, sky and the top part of a huge billboard over the track. Bear left and use the scaffolding as a guide to lead you into Brave Boy 1, 2, and 3.

This is where the Praga really takes on its star role, taking everything 15, 20 miles faster than the rest. It rumbles into it at just under 140 km/h, maybe that gives you an idea of ​​how fast it all goes. Only the Morgan and the DBX really have to go back to seriously less than 110 km / h in this wonderful section.

We attack the three Brave Boys

Once you are past the bridge, everything becomes a lot clearer again. But don’t get carried away; In BB2, stay on the apex all the way before grabbing the exit to Ballsy East on the right through BB3.

Okay, gas it up. The initial kink can easily go full throttle, but it undulates and bumps a bit, which pushes the fast stuff to the outside a bit. Now keep things calm and steady. The Praga makes that easy – it’ll have you back up to 130, 140 mph before anchoring for Far End, two corners uphill. The first is completely blind, the second goes way up to a crest that makes it difficult to tell when to get back on the gas for the main straight.

And across the line!

That’s all. 4,212 meters Most in 1 minute and 37 seconds with an average speed of about 156 km/h. We didn’t measure any lap times (that took too much time), but the Praga was at least five seconds faster than the rest.

It’s a great track to drive, with great scenery almost everywhere and hardly any time to relax, either for the driver or the car. We couldn’t have asked for more for our Speed ​​Week this year. Stay tunedbecause we’re about to start.