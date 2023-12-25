Speed ​​Skating | In 1984, Urpo Pikkupeura got stuck in the elevator and smashed the door – did he have to pay dearly?

Speed ​​skater Urpo Pikkupeura thinks he knows the reason why he was not selected for the Calgary Olympic Games despite the recent Finnish record.

A speed skater everyday life has always been hard in Finland. The rest of the world has been skating in halls for a long time, but in Finland such a thing has only been dreamed of.

When Urpo Little Deer studied at Jyväskylä's sports science center in the early 1980s, the sports city didn't even have an ice rink, only an outdoor rink.

“I practiced in the morning from 4:30 to 5:30. After that, the ice was prepared for the hockey players starting at six”, Pikkupeura, 66, recalls.

For a speed skater, roller skating was just a feeling, not actual sport training. He was able to do that on weekends at Pieksämäki, where there was a well-maintained 400-meter track. Olympic visitor Esa Puolakan represented by Pieksämäki Veikot was one of the best skating clubs in the country.

The best was also the Little Dog breeders' club, Lapin Lukko. The club was represented every time in speed skating at the Olympic Games between 1960 and 1972. However, Pikpeupera switched to Pieksämäki, because Lukko was unable to support his skater.

“The chairman at the time said that we would focus support on younger people. Jukka Ala-Louko was a rising star at the time,” says Little Deer.

Leader of Pieksämäki's Veikki skating section Heikki Hotti promised Little Deer on behalf of the club camping and equipment. Although there was already an artificial ice rink in Helsinki's Oulunkylä, the skater could prefer to go to Stockholm and Östermalm's artificial ice rink.

“From there you could get accommodation next to the track and cheaper than in Helsinki”.

Urpo Pikkupeura himself took responsibility for his coaching and his departures, which was not always to the liking of the association.

Choice of species was quite natural for Little Pear. My hometown Rovaniemi was one of Finland's skating centers – and the central rink happened to be ten meters from Little Bear's home.

“I could have become a skier or ice hockey player, but one of my friends persuaded me to go skating”.

The association invited the top ten of each age group to Vierumäki for a camp and age group competitions. The little deer was 11th and about to be left out of the group. The spot finally opened up when this friend of his decided to skip camp because of a soccer camp that was happening at the same time; the guy's name was Jarmo Ilolawho became a national team level soccer player and one of the legends of RoPS.

“He switched to football, I continued skating. After that Vierumäki camp, it was time to go, I thought that through this hobby I could travel”.

Travel started coming already at the end of the 1970s, when Pikkupeura won the sprinters' SM gold for the first time. A place in the Olympic Games in Lake Placid was also up for grabs, but the Finnish record of 1000 meters skated just before the selections was not enough.

It soon became clear that Pikkupeura was an athlete who wanted to skate on his own ice.

“I was more outspoken than many others, which I suffered from. It didn't really bother me, I don't think I could have been better if I hadn't been the way I was,” explains Pikkupeura.

A tough guard at the turn of the 1970s and 1980s on the Oulunkylä track, left. Urpo Pikkupeura, Jouko Salakka, Jarmo Alppi and Pertti Niittylä.

Pikpeupura had his own strong views on coaching, and he did not want to commit to commanding the national team.

“I studied physical education and was interested in coaching matters. I think I was as educated as the head coach at the time Jorma Veistola“.

Drawing one's own line did not hinder cooperation with other skaters or coaches. However, it caused that Little Deer didn't get much support from the union.

“Sometimes you heard claims that I had behaved arbitrarily, and then it was investigated. Although the truth eventually came out, I was roughly told that you could have done that anyway. I took that as my strength, I thought that now I will show on the track”.

When the national team went to camp in the German skating sanctuary of Inzell, Pikkupeura bought an Interrail card or a bus ticket to Central Europe to get to.

Around the turn of the year, a three-course tournament was held in Central Europe (Inzell, Innsbruck, Madonna di Campiglio), in which Pikkupeura participated several times. The organizers paid for the participants' travel and accommodation, which suited the student athlete perfectly.

A little deer in the Zetra skating arena at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics in 1984.

With good on the tracks in Central Europe there was also a good opportunity to make good results. In January 1984, Pikkupeura clocked 38.38 for 500 meters on his favorite track in Davos, a very decent time at that time.

“When we returned from the trip, the executive director of the Helsinki-Vantaa association came to congratulate us on the Olympic place. The place came a bit by accident, because as an outsider to all support rings, I didn't think I would make it to the Games”.

In the Sarajevo Olympic selections, the biggest controversy took place precisely in speed skating. Half of the six featured skaters ended up staying on the beach; little deer, The set of Vesterlund and long distances Pertti Niittylän the places were clear.

The three-track tournament at the turn of the year had been the main goal for Pikkepura, and the fitness base was no longer able to carry on the Olympic tracks in February. Places 27 (500 m) and 23 (1000 m) were far from what the statistical results would have promised.

“Preparation in Finland's snow and sleet did not work. I should have immediately returned to Central Europe when I heard about the Olympic selection,” Pikkupeura reflects.

The 4,000 mark coaching support that came afterwards brought a little comfort.

“I thought that now I know how to train for the next Games, if the place came like that,” the skater, who made the Calgary Games in 1988 the main goal of his career, once said.

Urpo Pikkupeura missed the Calgary Olympic Games, even though he set a Finnish record of 38.00 in the 500 meters just before.

In January 1988, both Pikkupeura and Vesterlund hit the counter with a 500 meter SE result of 38.00. For one reason or another, only Vesterlund was nominated for the Olympic Games – in the end no sprinter was sent to Alberta.

“I had skated slightly better times in the 1000 meters than Jouko, so I think he couldn't be chosen because of that,” Pikkupeura reflects.

And thinks he also knows the reason why he wasn't even introduced.

In the 1984 Games, he had been spending a relaxing evening after his own performances with a few other athletes. After returning to the hotel, he got stuck in the elevator.

“I thought I was going to go through that door and I smashed that door. Tuominen Kallu I guess he didn't like it,” he refers to the Olympic Committee's head coach at the time.

“That's probably one of the basic reasons why our people were not the first to be chosen for Calgary”.

Purposeful the training ended in the Calgary winter, but thanks to the old soles, Pikkupeura was still Finland's number one sprinter in the early 1990s.

The long-term studies in sports science were coming to an end, and the skater, who was familiar with coaching matters, was suitable for the union as a substitute head coach for a new project, for which a Dutchman was recruited as a consultant Tjaart Kloosterboer.

The result did not come until the 1992 Albertville Olympic Games, where Timo Järvinen and Harri Ilkka did not reach the top 20. There was room for speculation, because according to the head coach, it would have been the strongest trump card Jaana Kivipeltowho was unfortunately injured before the Games.

“The top ten would have had full seams at 1,500 meters,” Pikkupeura laments.

After his career, Urpo Pikkupeura worked as a coach for the association. He did his civilian work as a physical education teacher. Photo of the Oulunkylä track from 1985.

More Dutch help was sought when the head coach was named Rudi van Oosten. However, success could be expected for half of the next millennium.

Somewhere in between, Little Deer managed to get his papers out of the University of Jyväskylä and gradually moved from the skating rink to becoming a physical education teacher. Fortunately, he was able to retire from his school in Kerava just as the boom in joint classes for boys and girls spread to Sompio's school as well.

“I am an old school teacher and I think that groups should be separate in middle school. Joint groups bother both boys and girls, but boys clearly more because they don't want to say anything in front of girls. Joint groups can already work in high school”.

Sometimes he goes to relive old memories in Oulunkylä or Tuusulanjärvi with Jukka Ala-Louko.

“I got claps for my 50th birthday. Oh, how easy it was to skate with them!”