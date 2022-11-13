The Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Center, announced a reduction in speed on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road from Al Sadd Bridge to Al Amerah Bridge towards Al Ain from 160 km/h to 140 km/h, in order to enhance traffic safety, as of Monday. corresponding to November 14, 2022.

Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to adhere to the new speed plates and to ensure safe driving, pointing out that traffic studies showed that reducing speed leads to an improvement in traffic safety levels on the roads, in addition to a gradual reduction in speed on the highway from 160 km / h up to 120 km/h near the city.