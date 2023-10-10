With the modification of the Highway Code the possibility of increasing the was also discussed speed limit in specific sections of the highway at 150 km/hor those with three lanes and presence of tutor. L’article 142 of the Highway Code in Italy it already provides for the possibility of increasing the speed limit but at the discretion of the bodies that manage or grant the motorway, based on the design and actual characteristics of the section in question.

While we think about where and when to increase the speed to 150 km/h, in Germany there are no speed limits on numerous motorway sections.

When is it possible to drive at 150 km/h in Italy

L’article 142 of the Highway Code in fact it allows owners or concessionaires to increase the maximum speed limit up to 150 km/h on motorways with three lanes in each direction, equipped with “safety tutors” (equipment for calculating the average travel speed on specific sections) .

This modification is permitted provided there is aadequate traffic intensity and favorable weather conditions. Furthermore, before deciding to raise the limit to 150 km/h, which must be reported appropriately and promptly, the concessionaire must also take into account the data relating to accidents of the last five years.

Motorway speeds could be increased to 150 km/h in sections where:

There are at least three lanes in each direction

There is a Tutor speed monitoring system

Adequate safety conditions

On the motorway at 150 km/h, which sections

The 3-lane motorway sections in Italy that are candidates for a maximum speed raised to 150 km/h are the following:

A1 Milan-Naples: Between the Modena Nord and Modena Sud exits Between the exits of Colleferro and Anagni-Fiuggi Between the Cassino and San Vittore exits

A4 Milan-Brescia: Between the Sommacampagna and Verona Sud exits Between the Brescia Est and Chiari Ovest exits

A26 Genova Voltri-Gravellona Toce: Between the Ovada and Alessandria Est exits Between the Tortona and Piacenza Ovest exits

A14 Bologna-Bari: Between the Ancona Nord and Ancona Sud exits Between the Bari Nord and Bari Sud exits

A30 Caserta-Salerno: Between the Caserta Nord and Caserta Sud exits Between the Salerno Nord and Salerno Sud exits



Limit at 150 km/h new Highway Code

The proposal to raise the speed limit to 150 km/h on the motorway had been put forward by the Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini in drafting the changes to new Highway Code. According to this proposal, the increase in maximum speed would have been applied only on motorway sections with three lanes and in the presence of tutors. Raising the maximum speed to 150 km had already been discussed in 2018 when it was proposed by the President of the Chamber’s Transport Commission, Alessandro Morelli.

The speed limit of 150 km/h would only exist on three-lane sections with the presence of tutors

However, on a motorway network of over 7,000 km, the three lanes are only present on 2,000 km, representing 28.5% of the total. If we also take into account the presence of tutorthe 150 km/h limit would have been applied on 1,550 km of highway.

Motorways without speed limits in Germany

In Germany, there are numerous sections of the motorway network without speed limits, generally located outside the most densely populated areas and in favorable weather conditions.

Some of the unlimited motorway sections in Germany are present in the Autobahns:

A2 between Berlin and Hanover (440 km)

A7 between Flensburg and Füssen (860 km)

A9 between Nuremberg and Munich (430 km)

A8 between Stuttgart and Munich (300 km)

A10 between Berlin and Poland (240 km)

And while there are ongoing debates between those who consider it dangerous and others who see the increase in speed as a great opportunity to travel faster and freely, what do you think??

