Home page politics

Split

What is only temporary here could eventually become the rule. A speed limit would mean savings in terms of CO2 emissions. And more than expected, according to a study by the UBA. But that raises questions. (Iconic image) © Wolfgang Maria Weber/imago-images

For some it is a climate saver, for others a restriction of freedom: the speed limit. The Greens have been calling for it for a long time – also with a delicate study.

Berlin – Germany is the only country in Europe without a speed limit. The Greens want to change that. As early as the campaign for the Bundestag elections, they (like the SPD) actively campaigned for a speed limit of 130 km/h on German autobahns. However, the plan failed due to the veto of the FDP. However, the Greens have not yet given up on the speed limit. Again and again, individual MPs try to put the topic on the agenda. A few weeks ago, the green-led Ministry of the Environment rushed ahead with an explosive study – but it raises questions.

Ministry of Environment paid 200,000 euros for speed limit study

In January, the Federal Environment Agency published a study according to which the speed limit was significantly more effective than expected. In a press release from the authority subordinate to the Federal Environment Ministry, it said: “According to new calculations, the potential for saving greenhouse gases through speed limits is significantly higher than previously assumed.” Tempo 120 on motorways and Tempo 80 on non-urban roads could reduce greenhouse gas emissions from German road traffic overall 5.1 percent reduction. “That corresponds to 8 million tons of CO₂ equivalents per year.” The green-led Ministry of the Environment rated this as a success. A political basis for argument that the ministry headed by Steffi Lemke spent a lot on.

Because like the ministry at the request of World explained, the study cost a total of 200,000 euros, paid for from the budget of the Ministry of the Environment. The aim of the study seemed clear from the start. One headline mentions the “myth of the speed limit”. In addition, it is a question of adapting the previous data basis. Current studies on the subject are actually rare. That’s what it says in one Pre-print from the University of Passau on the effects of a speed limit: “The authors quickly reach their limits: the data is poor and causal evidence is scarce.” The facts are based in part on surveys from 1992.

The Ministry of the Environment writes loudly World in an internal document: “Updating the data basis could make the discussion more objective and give new impetus to the demand for a general speed limit (or finally bury it for climate/environmental reasons).” The fact that arguments against a speed limit could also be found is only of secondary importance before.

Speed ​​limit study raises questions

There are some arguments for a speed limit. It is obvious that emissions can be saved by driving more slowly. Speed ​​limit advocates and opponents, however, argue about the extent of the effect. Is that really enough? In this sometimes crucial point, the study reveals methodological flaws.

more on the subject Speed ​​limit: what is the real benefit? – These episodes would have a throttled speed

The scientists primarily used five-year-old data from TomTom’s navigation services. However, they only cover 15 percent of all traffic. On top of that, they would be more likely to be used in more expensive cars, which experience has shown to drive faster.

Another point of criticism: The study shows many journeys with a “disproportionate share of vehicles in the 80-90 km/h speed class”. The authors themselves point this out. It is “unclear to what extent the sample is distorted by different vehicle types and vehicles or people who provide the data,” says the publicly accessible, 361-page study. Construction sites may have distorted the results or truck data was included in the work. (as)