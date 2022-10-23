There was yet another mood for a speed limit on the Autobahn in Germany.

It has been a thorn in the side of many Germans for years: the Autobahn. In some parts there is no speed limit and that is really not possible according to the SPD, the Greens and Sebastian Vettel.

Every opportunity to tackle the ultimate form of freedom has failed so far. Even though everyone knows that the end is really in sight. It is dangerous and bad for the environment. Now it appears that danger is not too bad. Everyone is much more alert on the Autobahn, most accidents happen on the Landstrasses.

Anyway, today there was a motion (from the left) to introduce a tempo limit, reports heise. This was again rejected. What is striking is that the Greens and the SPD also voted against this motion. The reason is a bit unclear, but the bottom line is that they couldn’t get a speed limit before the coalition agreement. As a result, they now also had to vote against the motion from the left under a kind of skewed form of faction discipline. However, the SPD and De Groenen did say that they secretly support the speed limit in terms of content.

With the energy crisis in Germany, the limitless Autobahn is once again under fire. Important fuel can be saved. Not only that, it is also better for the climate, public health and road safety. Another common argument for voting against is the German car industry. It is pointed out by SPD and the Greens that France and Japan also have a fine car industry, plus a speed limit on their highways.

It is and remains an exciting soap opera. The German car club (ADAC) has always been a strong opponent of the limit on the Autobahn, but is now somewhat more moderate. This is because the members are now too. Now it is 52% for and 44% against. This division prevented the ADAC from making a political recommendation.

According to the FDP, which is against a limit, it’s all lead about scrap iron. Due to the high fuel prices, people are already driving more calmly. The EV transition will also reduce the need to drive fast, as electric cars are limited to relatively low speeds. Finally, there are many parts with a speed limit. According to the Federal Minister of Transport – Oliver Luksic – they are not thinking about introducing a limit after all.

TL:DR: For now it’s just going well, but it’s the question for how long.

