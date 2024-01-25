Speed ​​limit 30 km/h, maximum and minimum

The speed limit of 30 km/h usually refers to the maximum speed limit allowed for vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, scooters, on roads or areas designated as urban or residential areas. This means that drivers must respect a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour when traveling in these areas by checking their vehicle's speedometer. If you exceed this limit you are subject to a fine.

The maximum speed limit of 30 km/h is identified with a sign with a white background, black writing and a red external circular ring. It is a “prohibition” prescription sign.

Maximum speed limit 30 km/h is a prescription sign, prohibition.

The 30 km/h limit is indicated by a sign, a regulatory sign which clearly indicates the speed value above the which is prohibited to circulate (maximum speed limit).

Minimum speed limit 30 km/h, mandatory prescription sign

There is also a minimum speed limit of 30 km/h, marked with a sign with a blue background and white writing. This is a prescription signal,”obligation”, which indicates the speed value below which you cannot go. In this case, vehicles that are not able to comply with the requirement are prohibited from passing through.

In Italy, the number of cities where local administrations are adopting the maximum speed limit of 30 km/h in the city, a measure provided for by the Italian highway code, which on paper has the objective of making urban roads safer, more livable and sustainable. The limit of vspeed at 30 km/h is truly a measure to make our cities safer, more livable and sustainable or is it a reduction in the limit adopted by local administrations to make more cash and restore budgets? Let's try to better understand everything that revolves around the 30 km/h limit.

Speed ​​limit from 50 to 30 km/h (Highway Code)

The speed limit on urban roads is foreseen byarticle 142 of the Highway Code on the value of 50 km/h. The art. 142 of the Code precisely states: “For the purposes of traffic safety and the protection of human life, the maximum speed cannot exceed 130 km/h on motorwaysi 110 km/h for main extra-urban roads, 90 km/h for secondary extra-urban roads and local extra-urban roads, and 50 km/h for roads in residential areas, with the possibility of raising this limit up to a maximum of 70 km/h for urban roads whose construction and functional characteristics allow this, subject to the installation of the appropriate signs.“

In some cities this limit of 50 km/h on urban roads is reduced to 30 km/h.

Limit 30 km/h

We talk about it very often today speed limit of 30 km/hn as imposed on the urban roads of some Italian cities by local administrations, with a measure aimed at reducing the number of accidents and improving road safety.

The streets where you can find the sign with the speed limit of 30 km/h can be the following:

Urban streets upon decision of local administrations;

upon decision of local administrations; Pedestrian zones and school zones ;

; Near schools, hospitals, nursing homes or other places frequented by children or vulnerable people ;

; Near pedestrian crossings, cycle crossings or bus stops.

Near intersections or roundabouts.

Near sections of road with poor visibility.

PRO 30 km/h, who is in favor

As in all things there are always pros and cons. Obviously also for the application of a restrictive measure such as that of speed reduction to 30 km/h There are positive aspects in the city that I will list.

Fewer accidents. According to scientific studies, a reduction in speed from 50 to 30 km/h leads to a 40% decrease in the risk of fatal accidents. And there's no arguing about this.

Reduction of pollution. It is obvious that at lower speeds the pollution produced by a car with an internal combustion engine is reduced and this could be important in the most polluted cities. But we need to consider 2 things. Electric and plug-in hybrid cars do not pollute either at 50 km/h or 70 km/h, not even at 100/130 km/h, obviously traveling in totally electric mode.

To reduce pollution in large cities, a priority should be given to checking the health of the heating boilers in the centralized systems of condominiums, many of which are still fueled by diesel and coal in some more limited cases.

The speed limit of 30 km/h above all promotes sustainable mobility, cycling or walking. And this can help reduce car traffic.

There are groups of citizens who strongly support the 30 ZONES, with a speed limit of 30 km/h, especially in Milan, more active with the “anti-smog parents” in favor of all the advantages of 30 km/h in the city.

Who is AGAINST 30 km/h

Many motorists are expressing disagreement with the recent decision to reduce the speed limit to 30 km/h in the city. This limitation is perceived as a disincentive to car use, with the aim of promoting public transport, considered more sustainable, such as the subway, tram and electric buses.

However, it should be noted that in many cities, especially Rome, there are still numerous diesel-powered buses in circulation, which are known to be very polluting and emit noticeable black smoke during departures from stops (particulate matter). To reduce pollution, it would be appropriate to immediately transform the diesel engines of methane buses, with the prospect of future adaptations to more advanced technologies such as hydrogen already available for these engines.

There are also 3 other factors to consider:

1) Increased travel time – Reducing speed leads to longer travel times on the same stretch of road and therefore greater “congestion” and the possibility of traffic being blocked.

2) Greater distraction driving and therefore greater risk of rear-end collisions or hitting a pedestrian.

3) Road conditions – Reducing the speed to 30 km/h could encourage greater carelessness on the road surface and related maintenance.

One of the comments from a motorist against the 30 km/h in Bologna: “The