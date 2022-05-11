The city Italian they will have new transport models. The Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility is strategizing for discourage more and more use of the car, favoring the public transportbut also other forms of micromobility. Among the measures envisaged there is also the lowering of the Speed ​​Limit of 30 km / h in the cityjust to create slow speed roads in order to generate mixed traffic, with pedestrians, bicycles and scooters.

This form of mobility has been advocated by many parties also at an international level; just think that in 2021 the United Nationson the occasion of the world road safety weekthey had launched the campaign # Love30intended for policy makers with the aim of reducing the maximum speed limit at 30km / h in the city.

Speed ​​limit 30 km / h in the city, where?

One year later, that proposal was also partially accepted by Italy, which in the reform of the Highway Code has identified some areas where the limit of speed is 30 km / h. It was, in fact, the first step towards urban mobility more suitable for bicycles than cars.

For example, the so-called “School areas“, Or areas delimited by specific signs. The reform also identified the urban cycle roadswhere the speed limit is right of 30 km / h.

Bicycle roads speed limit 30 km / h

The reform of the Traffic Laws established the cycle pathswhere the speed limit is 30 km / h. They are mainly found in the city and consist of a single carriageway, with paved platforms and sidewalks, defined by special vertical and horizontal signs. Here the circulation is reserved not only for bicycles, but also for scooters.

Municipalities are responsible for identifying the cycle paths within their territory and which urban roads to be transformed into cycle paths.

Two-way cycle routes

In addition to identifying the roads to be transformed from urban to cycle paths (with consequent lowering of the limit from 50 to 30 km / h), the Municipalities also have the right to decide whether to establish the two-way cycle path. For example, on a one way road the Mayor, with an ad hoc resolution, can authorize double entender to bicycles and scooters.

The so-called two-way travel for bicycles is also applicable in limited traffic areas and on the roads traveled by means of public transport (preferential). In this case, on these sections the buses cannot exceed 30 km / h.

New models of local mobility

The cycle paths a 30 km / h probably represent the future of cities. The report presented by Mims it is not by chance that he proposes a new model of local mobility sustainable to be achieved by 2030.

The model predicts the increase of at least 10 percentage points the use of sustainable mobility systems e a contextual drop in motorization rate.

In fact, there will be more and more cities off-limits for cars. The Italian model also aims at improving the efficiency of public transport, with the total replacement of buses class below Euro 5 with electric and hydrogen vehicles.

And to stimulate the demand for public transport, the government has already introduced the bonus on subscriptionsas well as discouraging the use of the car and creating digital platforms to facilitate travel planning and the choice of vehicles also based on the polluting and climate-altering emissions produced.

PNRR funds for public transport

If the car becomes more and more taboo in the city, the Ministry of Transport promises substantial investments in local transport. The PNRR, the Complementary Plan, the Budget Law 2022 and the Development and Cohesion Fund 21-27, in fact, provide for total investments for rapid mass transport equal to € 8.7 billion.

The PNRR and the Complementary Plan allocate others 3 billion for buses urban and extra-urban greens, 600 million for new LPT trains, 200 million for the construction of cycle paths in urban centers and 40 million for the experiments of Mobility as a Service.

Risk 30 km / h maximum speed in the city?

Is there or isn’t there a risk of having to go at maximum 30 km / h with our car? When it comes to disincentives to use private vehicles, new limits at 30 km / h can also be imagined for cars and a further tightening of the current traffic blocks, supported by communication campaigns which discourage the use of the car.

Surely this speed does not clash that much for plug-in hybrid and electric cars, but undoubtedly going to 30 km / h extends the travel times on the same routes.

