TO Bologna and from Turin the speed limit for cars and of 30 km/h. Starting from June 2023 the capital of Emilia becomes the first city in Italy to adopt such a measure. The limit of 30 km/h must in fact be respected by motorists in most of the area, as well as in areas located near the historic center. The same measure in Turin, where the city council has decided to lower the limit from 50 to 30 km/h on all the streets of the city “without right of precedence”. Also Rome he plans to raise the limit to 30 km/h.

Speed ​​limit 30 km/h in the city

With the aim of promoting the micromobility in the city of Bologna from June 2023, the speed limit drops to 30 km/h. The decision was adopted through a resolution approved by the City Council, with the aim of following the example of other European cities such as Paris, Berlin and Madrid. Only on some stretches a fast scroll the limit is maintained 50 km/h.

In Bologna and Turin the speed limit will be 30 km/h

In the wake of the Bologna decision, the city of Turin with the Mayor Stephen Lo Russo approved a similar provision, lowering the limit to 30 km/h on all the streets of the capital “without right of precedence”. Soon the Mayor of will do the same Rome Robert Gualtieri.

The Mayors, who both belong to the Democratic partyhave justified this choice by appealing to the “safety and emissions containment”. Such a decision, however, is likely to be counterproductive because at a lower speed much more can be generated traffic jamsresulting in higher emissions.

Speed ​​limit 30 km/h in Rome

Lowering the speed limit a 30 km/h as we have seen, it is supported above all by centre-left administrations, such as that of Rome. The Mayor Gualtieriespecially in the emotional wake of theaccident on Via Christopher Columbusin which the young man lost his life Francesco Valdiserrihas announced its intention to implement first 69 environmental islands And zones at 30 km/h.

Even in Rome, cars will soon have to respect the limit of 30 km/h

The ultimate goal is to extend the 30 km/h limit on all roads of the Capital, with the exclusion of the primary one.

New speed cameras in Bologna, Turin and Rome

The lowering of the speed limit to 30 km/h in the city of Bologna is accompanied by a substantial investment of 14 million euros on road signs and of course on new speed cameras to sanction motorists who do not respect the enlarged “Zone 30”. Bologna is the first city with a limit of 30 km/h and has led the way to other capitals, such as that of Turin.

To enforce the 30 km/h limit on the roads of the cities concerned, new speed cameras and tutors are arriving

This provision is also strongly supported by the Mayor of Milan Giuseppe Salaalready at the center of the controversy over the management of theArea B. In the Capital meanwhile the Mayor Robert Gualtieri has decided to strengthen the network of Speed ​​Cameras And tutors (those in the Giovanni XXIII Gallery will be activated shortly).

Do I risk 30 km/h maximum speed in the city?

There is or there is no risk of going to the maximum 30 km/h with our car? Going at this speed is the risk of lengthen travel times on the same paths. The traffic could dominate, to the detriment of the environment.

Does travel time increase at 30 km/h, with consequences on traffic?

Those who live in city traffic on a daily basis, such as i taxi drivers, sounded the alarm: “passengers are always in a hurry, but going at 30 km/h times will lengthen a lot. We won’t know how to do it.” On balance, 30 km/h in the city actually represents a risk.

