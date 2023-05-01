If your employer ever asks if you want one 10 percent raise or two five percent pay rises, go for the latter option (if you’re going to keep working there for the time being). Because then you get more money. The fact that percentages can add up considerably is evident from the plans of the Ministry of Justice and Security for an increase in traffic fines in 2024 by no less than 10 percent.

This year’s Spring Memorandum states the intention to increase traffic fines by another 10 percent in 2024. Due to the increase of 8.6 percent that was implemented this year, it will be very expensive. Some fines will be more than in 2024 20 percent higher than in 2022. We give an example calculation below.

Increase in traffic fines: overtaking on the right 24 percent more expensive

Take, for example, the fine for overtaking on the right. This violation already cost you 250 euros in 2022. This year the fine increased by 8.6 inflation correction to 271.75 euros. But because all fines are generously rounded up, the fine now costs 280 euros in reality. If that amount increases by 10 percent to 308 euros next year and is rounded up to 310, we are talking about a increase of no less than 24 percent in 2024 compared to 2022.

The Spring Memorandum for 2023 states: ‘The most important elements of the package of measures are the policy-based increase of fine rates by 10 percent, the adjustment of series from the coalition agreement, including limiting the reduction of court fees, the booking of underspending on various policy articles that are subject to less spent than budgeted and a target for operating costs.’

Also more fines in 2024

More traffic fines must also be issued, as described in the spring memorandum: ‘In order to promote road safety, traffic enforcement resources will be intensified. This leads to a higher amount of expected fine receipts.’ So also take into account more speed camera checks along the roads in 2024.

How expensive can traffic fines be in 2024?

Fines of less than 450 euros fall outside the criminal law. That is why speeding and traffic fines cannot be more expensive than 450 euros. The ministry is already running into this: the fines for 37, 38 and 39 km/h too fast on the highway are all 450 euros. There will now be more speeding fines that will cost 450 euros.

There are not many traffic fines that are close to the limit due to the increase in 2024. For example, holding a phone costs 380 euros this year, which goes to 418 euros, which will be rounded up to 420 euros. And don’t forget to add the administrative costs.