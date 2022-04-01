To ease the pain at the pump, fuel excise duties are going down slightly today. That costs the Dutch government a lot of money. To ensure that the loss of income is somewhat compensated, the government has devised a plan. The speed displays along the roads will show high scores.

The setup is simple. The displays now not only show the speed, but also store the speed, plus the corresponding license plate. The score can be read under the board. The license plate is of course not visible due to the current AVG legislation.

A winner is chosen every month. And here comes the revenue model: if you don’t win, you just have to pay a fine. Speeding therefore only pays off if you are confident in your skills: the winner receives 1,000 euros, the second place 750 euros and the third place 500 euros. The registered speed drivers who make a mistake have to dig into their pockets. The new speed displays are expected to be twice as profitable as normal speed cameras.

Not the only reason to display the high score

A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service says: ‘You notice that there is always some internal conflict between the government agencies. At our previous company outing we went bowling and the tax authorities took the challenge cup home. You notice that that is not good. That is why we come up with the ultimate trump card: we are going to make it more fun.’

“Our first instinct was to replace the smileys with an aubergine emoji, in case the drivers act like a total smile… well, you know what I mean,” the spokesperson continues. ‘But we prefer to show ourselves from a different side. We see ourselves as the cool uncle of the ministries.’

Choosing the locations was a difficult task. ‘You don’t want to do it near schools, because that would be irresponsible. But on a quiet road in the polder is also too easy. Anyone can press the accelerator there, that’s no challenge. That is why the displays are always within 150 meters of a bend and preferably near a roundabout.’ The speed displays with high scores will appear along Dutch roads from today.