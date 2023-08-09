Spa: speed compared with or without DRS

In Belgium the format Sprint forced the teams to make radical decisions in terms of set-up in the face of the fact that the only free practice session was rainy with variable weather forecasts that ultimately led to a dry Grand Prix with a few drops of rain and a ‘dry’ Sprint, but run on intermediate tyres.

At Ferrari they decided to race ‘unloaded’ on an aerodynamic level, while at McLaren they adopted the opposite choice, loading the MCL60s of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to capacity, which actually flew in the central sector, the ‘cargo’ one. Mercedes, on the other hand, have decided to follow two different paths with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, the former raced with an ‘unloaded’ wing, while the latter instead adopted a set-up with more downforce and it is not surprising that he made one stop less ‘thanks’ to the downforce which allowed him to take better care of the tyres.

If Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren had to think about what to prefer between top speed and downforce in Red Bull the deck of the RB19 is so long that Verstappen and Perez have always been very fast both in the central sector and on the Kemmel straight, especially when they were able to open the DRS.

The mobile wing continues to be a weapon in favor of the Milton Keynes stable that does not go unnoticed in the eyes of rivals. “It’s amazing how much lap time Red Bull gains as soon as the rear wing is open. When we superimpose velocity curves, it’s hard to believe“declared the Mercedes technician Mike Elliott as reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport. In the speed trap measurements, the Red Bulls gained 20.3 km/h by opening the DRS, the Ferraris instead 19.0 km/h. McLaren still has to work on the efficiency of the DRS given that the gain with the wing open was 15.3 km/h despite the wing being heavily loaded. Russell’s Mercedes gained 24.3 km/h against just 13.2 km/h for Lewis Hamilton when he could open the DRS. With such an ineffective DRS effect it is therefore not surprising that Lewis Hamilton failed to get the better of Lando Norris at Silverstone in the fight for second place at the end of the British Grand Prix.