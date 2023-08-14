There measure of tyresbe they winter4 seasons or summermust comply with those indicated on the circulation card in box 3. In addition to the size of the tire (shoulder, width and diameter), this value also shows the code of speed and the load index.
For example the measure 245/45R17 identifies a tire with a tread width of 245mm, a section or sidewall approximately 45% of 225 (102mm) high which is to be fitted to a 17 inch circle. The “R” instead indicates the construction radialused for years for road cars.
In addition to these numbers and letters on the tire there are 2 other numbers and 1 letter, as for example on the Renault Zoe tyre, 195/55 R16 91Hwhere the last number “91” represents the load index e “H” the speed code.
In this guide we look for the correlation between letter del speed code and speed in km/h, as well as the one between number and load expressed in kg.
Speed code and tire load index
|Speed code
|Speed (km/h)
|CI (kg)
|CI (kg)
|CI (kg)
|CI (kg)
|L
|120
|68 (315)
|82 (475)
|96 (710)
|110 (1060)
|m
|130
|69 (325)
|83 (487)
|97 (730)
|111 (1090)
|No
|140
|70 (335)
|84 (500)
|98 (750)
|112 (1120)
|P
|150
|71 (345)
|85 (515)
|99 (775)
|113 (1150)
|Q
|160
|72 (355)
|86 (530)
|100 (800)
|114 (1180)
|R
|170
|73 (365)
|87 (545)
|101 (825)
|115 (1215)
|St
|180
|74 (375)
|88 (560)
|102 (850)
|116 (1250)
|T
|190
|75 (387)
|89 (580)
|103 (857)
|117 (1285)
|u
|200
|76 (400)
|90 (600)
|104 (900)
|118 (1320)
|h
|210
|77 (412)
|91 (615)
|105 (924)
|119 (1360)
|v
|240
|78 (425)
|92 (630)
|106 (950)
|120 (1400)
|w
|270
|79 (437)
|93 (650)
|107 (975)
|121 (1450)
|Y
|300
|80 (450)
|94 (670)
|108 (1000)
|122 (1500)
|ZR extension
|over 240
|81 (462)
|95 (690)
|109 (1030)
|123 (1550)
Tire speed code, what it means
The speed code indicates the full speed for which the tire is approved and on a tire it is indicated with a letter. For example has shown in the previous table, corresponds to 210 km/h. Tires with a speed rating above 300 km/h (186 mph) are indicated by a Y in brackets.
Attention: it is not permitted to fit tires with a load index lower than that indicated in the booklet, but it is permitted to equip the car with tires with a higher index. A 205/55 R16 91H tire has a load index of “91”. The load index indicates precisely the maximum weight, or in this case 615 kg.
Winter tire speed code
During the purchase phase, tires with a speed index higher than that shown on the registration certificate can be fitted. But be careful that in the M+S winter tyres (but only in the period from 15 October to 15 May, based on what is clarified by circular 1049 of 2014 of the Ministry of Transport) it is allowed to go down to Q codewhich is equivalent to 160 km/h.
In any case, one must be attacked on the board “monitoring plate” (as defined in the circular 104/95 of the Ministry of Transport), or a sticker that reminds the new value, even if it is higher than the limits allowed on our highways and the maximum speed of the car. In some cases, they are indicated in the registration certificate appropriate measures for winter tires marked with the initials M+S at the bottom.
|Speed code
|Maximum speed (km/h)
|A1
|5
|A2
|10
|A3
|15
|A4
|20
|A5
|25
|A6
|30
|A7
|35
|A8
|40
|b
|50
|c
|60
|d
|65
|AND
|70
|f
|80
|g
|90
|j
|100
|k
|110
|L
|120
|m
|130
|No
|140
|P
|150
|Q
|160
|R
|170
|St
|180
|T
|190
|u
|200
|h
|210
|v
|240
|ZR extension
|>240
|w
|270
|Y
|300
Reinforced tyres, or reinforced tires with the initials XL. The difference between a reinforced tire (XL) and an SL tyre: an XL tire in addition to meeting the standard requirements for a given size, has the possibility of use higher pressure and consequently has a greater range.
To increase the flow rate of the tire a stronger structure with reinforcement of already existing basic elements or on the use of additional bands and canvases.
How do you recognize a reinforced tire? From the outside it is not possible to tell the difference between a reinforced tire and a standard one. The only difference is the marking affixed to the side Extra Load or Reinforced.
Maximum tire load index
Along with the speed code is a number indicating the value of maximum load, which is the maximum weight bearable by each wheel, which multiplied by four will obviously be much greater than the total weight of the car divided, in order to have an adequate safety margin. For example on a tire 205/55 R16 91Hthe load index is “91”, which indicates just the heavyweight i.e. in this case 615kg. During the purchase you can choose a value equal or higher compared to what is indicated in the registration certificate. Attention, never choose a lower value because you risk the penalty of thearticle 78 of the Highway Code.
To check the maximum load equivalent to the weight on each wheel of the car, refer to the following tables:
Tire load index, from 30 to 63
|LOAD INDEX
|Weight kg)
|20
|80
|22
|82.5
|24
|85
|26
|90
|28
|100
|30
|106
|31
|109
|33
|115
|35
|121
|37
|128
|40
|136
|41
|145
|42
|150
|44
|160
|46
|170
|47
|175
|48
|180
|50
|190
|51
|195
|52
|200
|53
|206
|54
|212
|55
|218
|58
|236
|59
|243
|60
|250
|61
|257
|62
|265
|63
|272
Tire load index, from 64 to 92
|LOAD INDEX
|Weight kg)
|64
|280
|65
|290
|66
|300
|67
|307
|68
|315
|69
|325
|70
|335
|71
|345
|72
|355
|73
|365
|74
|375
|75
|387
|76
|400
|77
|412
|78
|425
|79
|437
|80
|450
|81
|462
|82
|475
|83
|487
|84
|500
|85
|515
|86
|530
|87
|545
|88
|560
|89
|580
|90
|600
|91
|615
|ninety two
|630
Tire load index, from 93 to 120
|LOAD INDEX
|Weight kg)
|93
|650
|94
|670
|95
|690
|96
|710
|97
|730
|98
|750
|99
|775
|100
|800
|101
|825
|102
|850
|103
|875
|104
|900
|105
|925
|106
|950
|107
|975
|108
|1000
|109
|1030
|110
|1060
|111
|1090
|112
|1120
|113
|1150
|114
|1180
|115
|1215
|116
|1250
|117
|1285
|118
|1320
|119
|1360
|120
|1400
