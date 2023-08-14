There measure of tyresbe they winter4 seasons or summermust comply with those indicated on the circulation card in box 3. In addition to the size of the tire (shoulder, width and diameter), this value also shows the code of speed and the load index.

VIDEO with explanation of tire specifications, sizes, load index, speed index,

👉 Also watch the FULL video on the Michelin Pilot Sport 5

For example the measure 245/45R17 identifies a tire with a tread width of 245mm, a section or sidewall approximately 45% of 225 (102mm) high which is to be fitted to a 17 inch circle. The “R” instead indicates the construction radialused for years for road cars.

In addition to these numbers and letters on the tire there are 2 other numbers and 1 letter, as for example on the Renault Zoe tyre, 195/55 R16 91Hwhere the last number “91” represents the load index e “H” the speed code.

In this guide we look for the correlation between letter del speed code and speed in km/h, as well as the one between number and load expressed in kg.

Speed ​​code and tire load index

Speed ​​code Speed ​​(km/h) CI (kg) CI (kg) CI (kg) CI (kg) L 120 68 (315) 82 (475) 96 (710) 110 (1060) m 130 69 (325) 83 (487) 97 (730) 111 (1090) No 140 70 (335) 84 (500) 98 (750) 112 (1120) P 150 71 (345) 85 (515) 99 (775) 113 (1150) Q 160 72 (355) 86 (530) 100 (800) 114 (1180) R 170 73 (365) 87 (545) 101 (825) 115 (1215) St 180 74 (375) 88 (560) 102 (850) 116 (1250) T 190 75 (387) 89 (580) 103 (857) 117 (1285) u 200 76 (400) 90 (600) 104 (900) 118 (1320) h 210 77 (412) 91 (615) 105 (924) 119 (1360) v 240 78 (425) 92 (630) 106 (950) 120 (1400) w 270 79 (437) 93 (650) 107 (975) 121 (1450) Y 300 80 (450) 94 (670) 108 (1000) 122 (1500) ZR extension over 240 81 (462) 95 (690) 109 (1030) 123 (1550)

Tire speed code, what it means

The speed code indicates the full speed for which the tire is approved and on a tire it is indicated with a letter. For example has shown in the previous table, corresponds to 210 km/h. Tires with a speed rating above 300 km/h (186 mph) are indicated by a Y in brackets.

In the photo shoulder of the Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyre

Attention: it is not permitted to fit tires with a load index lower than that indicated in the booklet, but it is permitted to equip the car with tires with a higher index. A 205/55 R16 91H tire has a load index of “91”. The load index indicates precisely the maximum weight, or in this case 615 kg.

Winter tire speed code

During the purchase phase, tires with a speed index higher than that shown on the registration certificate can be fitted. But be careful that in the M+S winter tyres (but only in the period from 15 October to 15 May, based on what is clarified by circular 1049 of 2014 of the Ministry of Transport) it is allowed to go down to Q codewhich is equivalent to 160 km/h.

M+S logo and bow symbols on winter rubber

In any case, one must be attacked on the board “monitoring plate” (as defined in the circular 104/95 of the Ministry of Transport), or a sticker that reminds the new value, even if it is higher than the limits allowed on our highways and the maximum speed of the car. In some cases, they are indicated in the registration certificate appropriate measures for winter tires marked with the initials M+S at the bottom.

Speed ​​code Maximum speed (km/h) A1 5 A2 10 A3 15 A4 20 A5 25 A6 30 A7 35 A8 40 b 50 c 60 d 65 AND 70 f 80 g 90 j 100 k 110 L 120 m 130 No 140 P 150 Q 160 R 170 St 180 T 190 u 200 h 210 v 240 ZR extension >240 w 270 Y 300 All tire speed ratings

Reinforced tyres, or reinforced tires with the initials XL. The difference between a reinforced tire (XL) and an SL tyre: an XL tire in addition to meeting the standard requirements for a given size, has the possibility of use higher pressure and consequently has a greater range.

Reinforced XL Extra Load tyre

To increase the flow rate of the tire a stronger structure with reinforcement of already existing basic elements or on the use of additional bands and canvases.

How do you recognize a reinforced tire? From the outside it is not possible to tell the difference between a reinforced tire and a standard one. The only difference is the marking affixed to the side Extra Load or Reinforced.

Maximum tire load index

Along with the speed code is a number indicating the value of maximum load, which is the maximum weight bearable by each wheel, which multiplied by four will obviously be much greater than the total weight of the car divided, in order to have an adequate safety margin. For example on a tire 205/55 R16 91Hthe load index is “91”, which indicates just the heavyweight i.e. in this case 615kg. During the purchase you can choose a value equal or higher compared to what is indicated in the registration certificate. Attention, never choose a lower value because you risk the penalty of thearticle 78 of the Highway Code.

To check the maximum load equivalent to the weight on each wheel of the car, refer to the following tables:

Tire load index, from 30 to 63

LOAD INDEX Weight kg) 20 80 22 82.5 24 85 26 90 28 100 30 106 31 109 33 115 35 121 37 128 40 136 41 145 42 150 44 160 46 170 47 175 48 180 50 190 51 195 52 200 53 206 54 212 55 218 58 236 59 243 60 250 61 257 62 265 63 272 Tire load index, from 30 to 63

Tire load index, from 64 to 92

LOAD INDEX Weight kg) 64 280 65 290 66 300 67 307 68 315 69 325 70 335 71 345 72 355 73 365 74 375 75 387 76 400 77 412 78 425 79 437 80 450 81 462 82 475 83 487 84 500 85 515 86 530 87 545 88 560 89 580 90 600 91 615 ninety two 630 Tire load index, from 64 to 92

Tire load index, from 93 to 120

LOAD INDEX Weight kg) 93 650 94 670 95 690 96 710 97 730 98 750 99 775 100 800 101 825 102 850 103 875 104 900 105 925 106 950 107 975 108 1000 109 1030 110 1060 111 1090 112 1120 113 1150 114 1180 115 1215 116 1250 117 1285 118 1320 119 1360 120 1400 Tire load index, from 93 to 120

