There measurement of tyresbe they winter4 seasons or summermust comply with those reported on registration card in box 3. This value, in addition to the size of the tire (shoulder, width and diameter), also reports the speed code and load index.
For example the measurement 245/45 R 17 identifies a tire with a tread width of 245 millimeters, a section or sidewall approximately 45% of 225 (102 millimeters) high that must be mounted on a 17 inch circle. The “R” instead indicates the construction radialwhich has been used for road cars for years.
In addition to these numbers and letters, there are 2 other numbers and 1 letter on the tire, such as on the Renault Zoe tire for example, 195/55 R 16 91Hwhere the last number “91” represents the load index e “H” the speed code.
In this guide we look for the correlation between letter of speed code and speed in km/h, as well as that between number and load expressed in kg.
Speed code and tire load index
|Speed code
|Speed (km/h)
|IC (kg)
|IC (kg)
|IC (kg)
|IC (kg)
|L
|120
|68 (315)
|82 (475)
|96 (710)
|110 (1060)
|M
|130
|69 (325)
|83 (487)
|97 (730)
|111 (1090)
|No
|140
|70 (335)
|84 (500)
|98 (750)
|112 (1120)
|P
|150
|71 (345)
|85 (515)
|99 (775)
|113 (1150)
|Q
|160
|72 (355)
|86 (530)
|100 (800)
|114 (1180)
|R
|170
|73 (365)
|87 (545)
|101 (825)
|115 (1215)
|S
|180
|74 (375)
|88 (560)
|102 (850)
|116 (1250)
|T
|190
|75 (387)
|89 (580)
|103 (857)
|117 (1285)
|U
|200
|76 (400)
|90 (600)
|104 (900)
|118 (1320)
|H
|210
|77 (412)
|91 (615)
|105 (924)
|119 (1360)
|V
|240
|78 (425)
|92 (630)
|106 (950)
|120 (1400)
|W
|270
|79 (437)
|93 (650)
|107 (975)
|121 (1450)
|Y
|300
|80 (450)
|94 (670)
|108 (1000)
|122 (1500)
|ZR
|over 240
|81 (462)
|95 (690)
|109 (1030)
|123 (1550)
Tire speed code, what does it mean
The speed code indicates the full speed for which the tire is approved and is indicated with a letter on a tyre. For example Has reported in the previous table, corresponds to 210 km/h. Tires with a speed rating above 300 km/h (186 mph) are indicated by a Y in brackets.
Attention: it is not permitted to fit tires with a load index lower than that indicated in the booklet, but it is permitted to equip the car with tires with a higher index. A 205/55 R16 91H tire has a load index of “91”. The load index indicates the maximum weight, i.e. in this case 615 kg.
Winter tire speed code
When purchasing, tires with a higher speed index than that shown on the registration certificate can be fitted. Be careful though M+S winter tires (but only in the period from 15 October to 15 May, based on what is clarified by circular 1049 of 2014 of the Ministry of Transport) it is allowed to go down to Q codewhich is equivalent to 160 km/h.
In any case, one must be attached to the board “monitoring plate” (this is how Circular 104/95 of the Ministry of Transport defines it), i.e. a sticker that reminds you of the new value, even if it is higher than the limits allowed on our motorways and the maximum speed of the car. In some cases, they are indicated in the registration document appropriate measures for winter tires marked with the abbreviation M+S at the bottom.
|Speed code
|Max speed (km/h)
|A1
|5
|A2
|10
|A3
|15
|A4
|20
|A5
|25
|A6
|30
|A7
|35
|A8
|40
|B
|50
|C
|60
|D
|65
|AND
|70
|F
|80
|G
|90
|J
|100
|K
|110
|L
|120
|M
|130
|No
|140
|P
|150
|Q
|160
|R
|170
|S
|180
|T
|190
|U
|200
|H
|210
|V
|240
|ZR
|>240
|W
|270
|Y
|300
Reinforced tyres, or reinforced tires those with the acronym XL. The difference between a reinforced tire (XL) and an SL tyre: an XL tire in addition to meeting the standard requirements for a given size, has the possibility of use greater pressure and consequently has a greater range.
To increase the load capacity index of the tyre, a more resistant structure with reinforcement of already existing basic elements or on the use of additional bands and canvases.
How can you recognize a reinforced tyre? From the outside you cannot tell the difference between a reinforced tire and a standard one. The only difference is the marking on the side Extra Load or Reinforced.
Maximum tire load index
Along with the speed code there is a number that indicates the value of maximum load, which is the maximum weight that each wheel can bear, which when multiplied by four will obviously be much greater than the overall weight of the car divided, to have an adequate safety margin. For example on a tire 205/55 R16 91Hthe load index is “91”, which indicates precisely the heavyweight or in this case 615kg. During the purchase phase you can choose a value equal or higher compared to what is indicated on the registration document. Attention, never choose a lower value because you risk being fined.article 78 of the Highway Code.
To check the maximum load equivalent to the weight on each wheel of the car, please refer to the following tables:
Tire load index, from 30 to 63
|LOAD INDEX
|Weight kg)
|20
|80
|22
|82.5
|24
|85
|26
|90
|28
|100
|30
|106
|31
|109
|33
|115
|35
|121
|37
|128
|40
|136
|41
|145
|42
|150
|44
|160
|46
|170
|47
|175
|48
|180
|50
|190
|51
|195
|52
|200
|53
|206
|54
|212
|55
|218
|58
|236
|59
|243
|60
|250
|61
|257
|62
|265
|63
|272
Tire load index, from 64 to 92
|LOAD INDEX
|Weight kg)
|64
|280
|65
|290
|66
|300
|67
|307
|68
|315
|69
|325
|70
|335
|71
|345
|72
|355
|73
|365
|74
|375
|75
|387
|76
|400
|77
|412
|78
|425
|79
|437
|80
|450
|81
|462
|82
|475
|83
|487
|84
|500
|85
|515
|86
|530
|87
|545
|88
|560
|89
|580
|90
|600
|91
|615
|ninety two
|630
Tire load index, from 93 to 120
|LOAD INDEX
|Weight kg)
|93
|650
|94
|670
|95
|690
|96
|710
|97
|730
|98
|750
|99
|775
|100
|800
|101
|825
|102
|850
|103
|875
|104
|900
|105
|925
|106
|950
|107
|975
|108
|1000
|109
|1030
|110
|1060
|111
|1090
|112
|1120
|113
|1150
|114
|1180
|115
|1215
|116
|1250
|117
|1285
|118
|1320
|119
|1360
|120
|1400
