The measurement of tires—be they winter, 4 seasons or summer—must comply with those reported on registration card in box 3. This value, in addition to the size of the tire (shoulder, width and diameter), also reports the speed code and load index.

For example the measurement 245/45 R 17 identifies a tire with a tread width of 245 millimeters, a section or sidewall approximately 45% of 225 (102 millimeters) high that must be mounted on a 17 inch circle. The “R” instead indicates the construction radialwhich has been used for road cars for years.

In addition to these numbers and letters, there are 2 other numbers and 1 letter on the tire, such as on the Renault Zoe tire for example, 195/55 R 16 91Hwhere the last number “91” represents the load index e “H” the speed code.

In this guide we look for the correlation between letter of speed code and speed in km/h, as well as that between number and load expressed in kg.

Speed ​​code and tire load index

Speed ​​code Speed ​​(km/h) IC (kg) IC (kg) IC (kg) IC (kg) L 120 68 (315) 82 (475) 96 (710) 110 (1060) M 130 69 (325) 83 (487) 97 (730) 111 (1090) No 140 70 (335) 84 (500) 98 (750) 112 (1120) P 150 71 (345) 85 (515) 99 (775) 113 (1150) Q 160 72 (355) 86 (530) 100 (800) 114 (1180) R 170 73 (365) 87 (545) 101 (825) 115 (1215) S 180 74 (375) 88 (560) 102 (850) 116 (1250) T 190 75 (387) 89 (580) 103 (857) 117 (1285) U 200 76 (400) 90 (600) 104 (900) 118 (1320) H 210 77 (412) 91 (615) 105 (924) 119 (1360) V 240 78 (425) 92 (630) 106 (950) 120 (1400) W 270 79 (437) 93 (650) 107 (975) 121 (1450) Y 300 80 (450) 94 (670) 108 (1000) 122 (1500) ZR over 240 81 (462) 95 (690) 109 (1030) 123 (1550)

Tire speed code, what does it mean

The speed code indicates the full speed for which the tire is approved and is indicated with a letter on a tyre. For example Has reported in the previous table, corresponds to 210 km/h. Tires with a speed rating above 300 km/h (186 mph) are indicated by a Y in brackets.

In the photo shoulder of the Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tyre

Attention: it is not permitted to fit tires with a load index lower than that indicated in the booklet, but it is permitted to equip the car with tires with a higher index. A 205/55 R16 91H tire has a load index of “91”. The load index indicates the maximum weight, i.e. in this case 615 kg.

Winter tire speed code

When purchasing, tires with a higher speed index than that shown on the registration certificate can be fitted. Be careful though M+S winter tires (but only in the period from 15 October to 15 May, based on what is clarified by circular 1049 of 2014 of the Ministry of Transport) it is allowed to go down to Q codewhich is equivalent to 160 km/h.

M+S logo and bow symbols on winter tyre

In any case, one must be attached to the board “monitoring plate” (this is how Circular 104/95 of the Ministry of Transport defines it), i.e. a sticker that reminds you of the new value, even if it is higher than the limits allowed on our motorways and the maximum speed of the car. In some cases, they are indicated in the registration document appropriate measures for winter tires marked with the abbreviation M+S at the bottom.

Speed ​​code Max speed (km/h) A1 5 A2 10 A3 15 A4 20 A5 25 A6 30 A7 35 A8 40 B 50 C 60 D 65 AND 70 F 80 G 90 J 100 K 110 L 120 M 130 No 140 P 150 Q 160 R 170 S 180 T 190 U 200 H 210 V 240 ZR >240 W 270 Y 300 All tire speed codes

Reinforced tyres, or reinforced tires those with the acronym XL. The difference between a reinforced tire (XL) and an SL tyre: an XL tire in addition to meeting the standard requirements for a given size, has the possibility of use greater pressure and consequently has a greater range.

XL Extra Load reinforced tyre

To increase the load capacity index of the tyre, a more resistant structure with reinforcement of already existing basic elements or on the use of additional bands and canvases.

How can you recognize a reinforced tyre? From the outside you cannot tell the difference between a reinforced tire and a standard one. The only difference is the marking on the side Extra Load or Reinforced.

Maximum tire load index

Along with the speed code there is a number that indicates the value of maximum load, which is the maximum weight that each wheel can bear, which when multiplied by four will obviously be much greater than the overall weight of the car divided, to have an adequate safety margin. For example on a tire 205/55 R16 91Hthe load index is “91”, which indicates precisely the heavyweight or in this case 615kg. During the purchase phase you can choose a value equal or higher compared to what is indicated on the registration document. Attention, never choose a lower value because you risk being fined.article 78 of the Highway Code.

To check the maximum load equivalent to the weight on each wheel of the car, please refer to the following tables:

Tire load index, from 30 to 63

LOAD INDEX Weight kg) 20 80 22 82.5 24 85 26 90 28 100 30 106 31 109 33 115 35 121 37 128 40 136 41 145 42 150 44 160 46 170 47 175 48 180 50 190 51 195 52 200 53 206 54 212 55 218 58 236 59 243 60 250 61 257 62 265 63 272 Tire load index, from 30 to 63

Tire load index, from 64 to 92

LOAD INDEX Weight kg) 64 280 65 290 66 300 67 307 68 315 69 325 70 335 71 345 72 355 73 365 74 375 75 387 76 400 77 412 78 425 79 437 80 450 81 462 82 475 83 487 84 500 85 515 86 530 87 545 88 560 89 580 90 600 91 615 ninety two 630 Tire load index, from 64 to 92

Tire load index, from 93 to 120

LOAD INDEX Weight kg) 93 650 94 670 95 690 96 710 97 730 98 750 99 775 100 800 101 825 102 850 103 875 104 900 105 925 106 950 107 975 108 1000 109 1030 110 1060 111 1090 112 1120 113 1150 114 1180 115 1215 116 1250 117 1285 118 1320 119 1360 120 1400 Tire load index, from 93 to 120

