Throughout Italy, from the regions of Piedmont at the Sicilywere seized Speed ​​Cameras considered ‘illegal’, with particular attention to the instrumentation T-EXSPEED v 2.0used to detect average and specific speed. The investigation was started by the Traffic Police of Cosenzaunder the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Cosenza, which verified the legality of the incriminated speed cameras, revealing that they did not have the necessary approval. This called into question the legitimacy of fines issued with such devices.

Speed ​​cameras seized in Calabria

The first seizures of illegal speed cameras were made in Calabria. In particular, the Judicial Police Team of the Traffic Police Section of Cosenza seized the T-EXSPEED v 2.0 instrumentation for detecting the speed of fixed vehicles along the SS 107the SP 234 and the SS 106 in the province of Cosenza.

T-EXSPEED v 2.0 Speed ​​Camera Under Investigation and Seized

The investigations of the investigating judge of Cosenza have led to the seizure of devices also in various Italian locations, including Venice, Vicenza, Modena, Reggio Emilia, Pomarico, Cerignola, Pianezza, Piadena, Formigine, Arcola, Carlentini and San Martino in Pensilis.

Why the speed cameras were seized

The investigations revealed the failure to approve and the absence of the prototype of the detection systems, elements necessary to ensure the legitimacy of the violations. These systems, owned by private companies and rented to local authorities, carry a risk of damage to the treasurysince judges often annul the reports and also recognize compensation for expenses to users, as recently established by the Court of Cassation.

The prototype of the T-EXSPEED v.2.0 speed camera deposited at the ministry differs from the one used on the road

The manager of the Cosenza Highway Police, Giancarlo Baiano, declared that the prototype of the T-EXSPEED v.2.0 speed camera deposited at the ministry differs from the one modified and subsequently provided to the Municipalities. For this reason, the speed cameras were disconnected and the provision was notified to both the supplier company and the Municipalities that use the service.

