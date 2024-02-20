The Highway Code and its reform returns to be a central theme in the political discussion. The Minister of Transport, Matteo Salvini, once again brought attention to the topic and in particular to the changes that will also affect speed cameras. He spoke again about the devices and their installation, highlighting how with the reform the latter will no longer be needed to do cash but they will be really useful for security.

Speed ​​cameras in the right place

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with speed cameras if they are placed to save lives near schools, hospitals, on streets where there are many accidents – explained the representative of the League during an intervention on GR1 – If they are multiplied overnight even on two-lane roads to raise money and tax motorists, they are simply another tax.”

Just make money

It is not the first time that Matteo Salvini points the finger at Municipalities and Mayors, claiming that the installation of some speed cameras took place in preparatory points only to increase revenue for municipal coffers. From this point of view, in 2023 the infringements detected by these devices amounted to 1.5 billion, up 6% compared to 2022. Hence Salvini's desire to impose homogeneous approval at national level, with the Mayors who they will have to justify each installation: “Speed ​​cameras will have to be approved at a national level and mayors will have to explain why they put them, where and with what motivation”.

The Reform of the Highway Code slows down

In the meantime, however, we are still awaiting news on the reform of the Highway Code, the discussion of which began several months ago but which slowed down after the first steps in September. The text is currently being examined by the House Transportation Committee, with members analyzing the various amendments presented.