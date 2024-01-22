Speed ​​Cameras factory of money for Municipalities and Provinces. Income used to raise cash? Here's what the law says

Veloxman strikes again! This is one of the many headlines that the mass media propose almost every day. It seems that social networks have even expressed applause for the “exploits” against speed cameras; there are also those who see, in praising these “kills”, the possibility of incurringapology for crime; regulated, in this case, byart. 414 of the penal code which reads: “Whoever publicly incites to commit one or more crimes is punished, for the sole fact of the incitement:



1) with imprisonment from one to five years, in the case of incitement to commit crimes ;

2) with imprisonment of up to one year, or with a fine of up to 206 euros, in the case of incitement to commit contraventions”.

Well having said this there is another thing to say. Because municipalities and provinces are “filled” with speed cameras, perhaps lowering speed limits (90 km/h) on provincial roads or on straights (sometimes in the suburbs we find them at 30 per hour)? In the popular saying it seems to be a form of making money. So what did I do? I went looking for the art. 142 of Traffic Laws, entitled “Speed ​​detection systems”. This article establishes that speed cameras, or speed detection and sanctioning systems, can be used to control and prevent speeding.

And here comes the question addressed to the Municipalities and Provinces and why not to the voters: What does the law provide regarding proceeds from speed cameras? Italian law tells us that i proceeds arising from fines with speed cameras they must be distributed as follows:

1. 50% of the proceeds go to the Municipality or local authority that installed the speed camera to cover the costs of installing, managing and maintaining the device.

2. The remaining 50% of the proceeds are used to cover expenses related to road safety and traffic, such as road maintenance, signage, accident prevention and improving traffic safety.

It is important to underline that these proceeds must be used exclusively for purposes related to road safety and cannot be used to finance other local authority expenditure. Furthermore, the use of proceeds must be reported in a transparent and public manner. Is all this true? Is this clear to the auditors of municipal and provincial budgets? Are the City Councils adequately informed on the matter? As a citizen equipped with a bicycle and a motor vehicle, a question immediately comes to mind that I could not avoid: are all the current potholes in our road surfaces so expensive that they cannot be managed or maintained? In this regard, I intend to go to the municipal offices of my city to get feedback on the matter. We can all do it! Updates as soon as possible. Thank you.

