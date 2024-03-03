Home page World

From: Marcus Giebel, Teresa Toth

It flashes and flashes and flashes: The speed trap on the B148 in Elling quickly proved its worth. © Michael Bihlmayer/imago

In March 2023, the B148 in Upper Austria was expanded to include a speed trap. The device has already generated millions of dollars in revenue.

Elling/Austria – Different traffic rules apply in other countries. In Austria, a stricter speed law has been in effect since March 1, 2024. What should actually be clear, some German drivers seem to like to suppress. At least that would explain why a speed camera in the Elling district of the municipality of Weng am Innkreis, near the German border, is causing thousands of tickets for German drivers.

In the first ten months, the speed camera in Austria registered 18,792 speeding violations

Obviously, it can take a while for news of a new speed trap to spread. According to the Austrian portal today.at A device that was only put into operation in Upper Austria at the end of March 2023 registered an impressive 18,792 speeding violations in the first ten months of its existence. That equates to more than 60 per day.

Only 4,182 of the drivers caught came from Austria. The majority of fines were imposed in Germany, although the exact number is not disclosed. However, it was revealed that 11,937 fines were settled by foreign drivers. In 2,673 cases, the proceedings had to be discontinued due to the traffic offenders coming from countries that do not have an agreement with Austria and therefore do not cooperate with criminal prosecution. Also the Recently tightened traffic regulations apply to tourists as well as locals.

Regular violations on the “death route” in Austria: “is massively dangerous”

It is understandable that State Councilor Günther Steinkellner is not happy that some of the proceedings had to be stopped. The FPÖ politician emphasizes: “Everyone is equal in front of the radar. Anyone who drives too fast will be caught.” He explains which measures he considers to be effective in order to ultimately hold all caught speeders accountable: “If a foreign driver is caught on Austrian soil and there are numerous unpaid fines, retaining the vehicle as a deposit would be an effective and conceivable means .”

But back to the radar device, which will soon celebrate its one-year anniversary and has already generated 1,606,242 euros in revenue despite the speeders getting away without a penalty. A maximum speed of 70 km/h is required on the section of the B148. It seems that many drivers have difficulty adhering to this speed limit, especially when they have just exited the highway. It is estimated that 20,000 vehicles use this federal highway every day, including 4,000 truck drivers.

Manfred Rosner, spokesman for the “Lebensraum B148” association, is critical: “It is massively dangerous and massively loud.” The affected route, which is used by both cyclists and tractors, is to be designed to be completely free of intersections in the future. It is considered one of the most important East-West connections and is loudly spoken of nachrichten.at as the fastest connection from Linz to the Bavarian capital Munich, especially due to the hesitant expansion of the A94 in Germany between Munich and Pocking.

Speed ​​cameras on the B148 in Austria: Several traffic fatalities in recent years

When setting up the radar device, Rosner told the newspaper: Crown newspaper his concerns: “Unfortunately, the B148 has degenerated into an international transit route.” A safe crossing is not guaranteed. The tabloids even refer to it as a “death stretch”. In December 2021, four people lost their lives in accidents on the B148 in the Braunau district. In March 2023, a father of three children was killed and on Pentecost of the same year, a Hungarian man did not survive a head-on collision.

The police are present: there is almost always a lot going on on the B148. © IMAGO / Daniel Scharinger



Recently, an incident in which a pedestrian was seriously injured after a collision with a vehicle caused a great stir and incomprehension. The injured pedestrian is said to be a German living in Braunau. One of the first responders expressed his displeasure on Facebook that not only did the person who caused the accident flee, but numerous other drivers simply drove past in the dark. Some of them even gave him light signals to warn him to be more careful. Only a Slovenian remained on site and looked after the injured man.

The “Lebensraum B148” association considers the previous measures, including speed cameras, to be inadequate due to such incidents. Rosner and his team advocate speed limits and overtaking bans. Anyone who drives too fast despite the speed limit in Austria runs the risk of having their car confiscated.

