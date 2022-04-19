The Speed ​​Cameras are tools for controlling the speed of vehicles, as required by paragraph 6 ofarticle 142 of the Highway Code. The rule states that the authorities must use only equipment for speed control duly approved. Some of the speed camera devices on Italian roads, however, are not, but they are alone approved opening up the possibility of appeals from fined motorists.

To deal with the huge amount of appeals, the Government of the next Infrastructure Decree would like to introduce some kind of amnesty for non-approved speed cameras.

Amnesty for non-approved speed cameras

The amendment to the Highway Code on speed cameras would like equate the terms of approval And approvalwithin article 142 paragraph 6.

In fact they would go to legalize the devices currently outlawed and consequently eliminating the complaints of motorists.

With the amendment to the CdS, we are moving towards the amnesty of non-approved speed cameras

Already in the past the Ministry of Infrastructure it has always expressed opinions according to which the expressions approval and approval are to be considered equivalent. But many judgments and appeals they have denied the ministerial interpretation. This is why the Ministry goes directly to the source by inserting the equation in the Highway Code.

Speed ​​camera approval

According to the current legislation theapproval it is a procedure that is performed onceat the time of issuing the authorization to use the speed camera, therefore in a phase prior to its first use.

The homologation is regulated by article 192, second paragraph, of the Regulations implementing the Highway Code, which establishes that this homologation is issued – at the request of the manufacturer of the speed camera by theInspectorate General for Traffic and Road Safety of the Ministry of Public Works and consists in ascertaining the correspondence and effectiveness of the speed camera to the prescriptions established by the regulation implementing the Highway Code.

Currently, the fines are only valid if the speed camera has been approved

The approval must then be filed with the Inspectorate General for traffic and road safety.

Speed ​​Camera Approval

L’approval of a speed camera is regulated by the third paragraph of article 192 of the Regulations implementing the Highway Code. It is established that the approval is granted for all those devices for which the implementing regulation it does not establish the fundamental characteristics or particular prescriptions.

The amnesty eliminates the difference between homologation and approval

Approval is issued in advance presentation of a specific applicationby the manufacturer, in legal paper to the Inspectorate General for traffic and road safety, accompanied by a technical reportfrom certifications of recognized bodies or authorized laboratories on tests to which the device has already been subjected, as well as from any other evidence suitable to demonstrate its usefulness and efficiency.

Speed ​​cameras difference between homologation and approval

But then what is the difference between homologation and approval of a speed camera? The difference between an approval procedure and an approval procedure is therefore to be found solely in the fact that for the former the relative technical standards exist reference, European and / or Italian, specific for the fundamental function performed by the device / systemwhile for the second this reference is missing.

