We met Marco Giallini at the Monte-Carlo Comedy Festival, conceived by Ezio Greggio, where he received a lifetime achievement award. Recently his Rocco Schiavone achieved great success with audiences and critics. Giallini has always been a passionate motorcyclist. Here because.

How was this passion born?

“I was predestined for two wheels. My father only had a motorcycle licence. He went to work at five in the morning with his Benelli leoncino 125, then one day a lawyer gave him a wonderful MV Agusta 350. I remember that when the engine started he woke up the whole neighborhood.”

How did you learn to drive?

"With his Benelli. I also had a mini motorbike with very small wheels. There I also started to wheelie: those things I did with the bike I began to do with the two motorized wheels".

What was your first real bike?

“A Yamaha XT 550 enduro, then had several: 3/4 Triumphs including a Speed ​​Triple”.

“Lately I’ve calmed down a bit, you know my children worry when I take the bike and go out. I’m not one who likes to go on long trips anyway. I have a bottle green Norton Commando Cafe Racer with red lettering. A show. I have also an original Bonneville and a slightly longer than normal Buell Thunderbolt 1200. They made very few of them. It’s beautiful. I’m almost going for a ride tomorrow morning”. He laughs.

Why do you like riding motorcycles?

“Because you are alone and you are impregnable. As Steve McQueen said: «No one takes you on a motorbike»”.

Do you have a dream motorcycle?

“I’d just like to take a ride on a motorcycle customized by a Japanese guy, whose name escapes me now. They’re sort of Harleys with almost no rear shock absorbers. Beautiful.”