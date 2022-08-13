Will it be the right time? OR white smoke for the long awaited regulation on the use and installation of speed cameras on municipal or provincial roads? It is absolutely necessary to stop the wild speed cameras and a brake on fines to make cash.

In Italy they are raised approximately every year 2.5 million fines from 8,000 speed cameras installed by municipalities.

Among other things i Italian municipalities they already had the obligation to publish the collections of the fines. Despite this obligation, however, they almost never published them and the Infrastructure decree, in November 2021, re-emphasized this obligation: fines and transparency obligation “local authorities and the Ministry of the Interior will be required to make public the data on revenue deriving from fines, including those issued through speed cameras“.

How much do municipalities earn with speed cameras?

Few common have communicated the data of high fines with speed cameras. Between these Roseto Capo Spulico (Cosenza) and Melpignano (Lecce) crossed by state roads 106 Jonica and 16 Adriatica, with dual carriageway, almost motorway, with little traffic and a limit of 90 km / h difficult to respect.

The Municipality of Melpignano cashed in 4.98 million euros and Roseto 728,000 euros.

Among other things, in article 25 of the law n. 120 2010 inserted in the reform of the Highway Code it is prescribed that “by decree of the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, in agreement with the Minister of the Interior, the methods of placement and use of technical control devices or means, aimed at remotely detecting violationsthe”.

The long-awaited Decree on speed cameras for 12 years

A provision that, after 12 yearsstill does not see the light, despite starting from 2016 the Parliament has repeatedly called the Ministry of Transport to answer for the delay.

The decree is expected by 12 yearsas highlighted by the chairman of the parliamentary commission of inquiry on Consumer protection, Simone Baldellivice-president of the blue deputies and president of the parliamentary commission of inquiry on consumer protection.

Speed ​​cameras and fines, penalties if you want to make cash

Just the same Baldelli stated that the government “has been working on it for months, also to put an end to the bad habit of many municipalities of using these equipment in a wild way, more for cash purposes than for road safety, for example by hiding them on the sides of roadways“.

It will therefore be the approval of the State-city-local autonomy conference to ensure that municipalities do not put profit above road safety. The sanctions will also apply to the so-called wild speed camerasdevices placed in unmarked points.

The expected measure on the use and installation of speed cameras could put an end to wild fines and speed cameras installed to make cash

Speed ​​cameras and fines, all phases of the expected regulation

This is discussed regulation from the 2010the year in which it was decided to draw up a provision for prevent you from making cash through speed camerassacrificing the primary purpose of these speed detection devices, namely road safety.

Only a December 2021 the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Alessandro Morelli has ruled on the matter, stating that the decree would come into force a early 2022. From here various shifts began, first in April, then in June and finally in Augustwhere nothing is known about the text yet.

Speed ​​cameras and fines, what the new decree provides

The new decree will prevent municipalities from using speed cameras to make cash and try to shift the focus to road safety.

The timing is, to date, a source of discussion, since the positive opinion of the State-city-local autonomy conference, slow to arrive for who knows what reasons. Will it be appropriate to bypass it?

