The former professional cyclist, son of the two-time world champion Francesco, makes his cinema debut with the film Infiniti by Christian De Mattheis. From a career on the pedals to a passion for engines, with the Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly as a friend and the dream of owning an Audi RS6 in the garage

Ignazio Moser is at the cinema with the film Infinite Of Christian De Mattheis, produced by AC Production. It is his first acting test. We met the former professional cyclist at Venice Film Festival where he told us about his passion for engines, born on the saddle of one Yamaha DT–50 from enduro. Friend of the Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and fans of the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerchis secret dream is to own aAudi RS6a car that he was able to drive several times.

What type of driver are you?"I was a sprinter on a bike, so speed drives me crazy. I learned to drive cars and motorbikes where I come from, on the challenging roads of Trentino. Sports driving is something you either have or don't have. I also go motocross and I learned to do enduro in our vineyards. Let's say I'm an all-round 'motor enthusiast'."

What bike do you use for motocross?“A Yamaha, but I’ve had several motorbikes. I like the track and the jumps. Although I don’t disdain enduro for quieter days among the beauties of our mountains.”

Going back in time, what was your first motorcycle?“A Yamaha enduro Dt 50 that I had modified as much as I could – he laughs – at 14 I spent my first money to change the muffler, the filter and the cylinder. It was my baptism of fire with engines”.

Do you have a reference pilot?"I like Charles Leclerc, even though I am a friend of Pierre Gasly, we both live in Milan. We have developed a good relationship: we often go out to dinner together and play padel. Without disrespecting Ferrari, which always remains my great love, Gasly is my favorite driver."

Do you have a dream car or motorbike that you would like to have?“I’m lucky enough to be a member of a supercar rental in Milan. We have all the super cars, from Lamborghinis to Porsches, to the various RSs. Well, the Audi RSs are my favorites, especially I love the RS6. L “I’ve driven several times and it’s the car I’d like to have in the garage: it has a lot of horsepower, it’s spacious, it’s a 4X4 which is always comfortable in the mountains and makes a lot of noise. I don’t get along very well with electric cars, I like it still hear the roar of the V8 and even better than the V10”.

Do you have a trip with Cecilia (Rodriguez, ed.) that has remained in your heart?"This summer (in 2023) we rented a Volkswagen California with a built-in bed and toured Provence. We embarked on a new adventure: we had never done the camping life. We loved it and we adapted immediately to this type of holiday. I discovered some fantastic places, among lavender and vineyards, which I recommend exploring in a camper."