Disc-jockey, presenter, talent scout and much more, including a lifelong relationship with cars and engines. Starting with the one with his father, first a truck driver, then a taxi driver. And then the motocross experiments, the tours around Italy with road maps in hand and the electric future

Claudio Pavanello

Claudio Cecchetto is undoubtedly one of the most extraordinary and eclectic characters in the history of Italian entertainment. Without him, the national artistic panorama of the last forty years would certainly not have been the same, both for the many artists he launched (we mention Gerry Scotti, Jovanotti, Fiorello, Amadeus, Nicola Savino, Marco Baldini, the 883, Max Pezzali , Paola & Chiara, Sabrina Salerno, Sandy Marton, Tracy Spencer, Taffy, Via Verdi, Luca Laurenti, Marco Mazzoli, Daniele Bossari, Fabio Volo, Leonardo Pieraccioni, DJ Francesco, Finley), both for having founded Radio Deejay and led to success Radio Capital. Claudio Cecchetto is also counted as one of the most successful Italian television presenters, having conducted programs such as the Sanremo Festival, Festivalbar, Fantastic, Check mate, Discoring, Award-winningnot forgetting his performance as a singer of Play Jouer, hit of 1981 arrived at the n.1 of the Italian hit parade, with over 500 thousand copies sold and still today widely used all over the world as a group dance. Claudio Cecchetto was born in Ceggia, in the province of Venice, but grew up in Milan, where his father is a taxi driver. A very beautiful episode recounted in his autobiography is the one who, having achieved success as a disc jockey, with an excuse takes his father to the Mercedes dealer and gives him a new taxi: "It was something that made me very happy, and certainly to him too, because it served to show him that his efforts in raising me have produced an at least grateful son. I could afford this gesture, and it was a thank you to him and my family for everything they have done ".

Claudio, what is a car for you? A means of transport, a symbol of personality, a means of seduction?

“All three things: a means of transport for getting around comfortably, especially for going on vacation. Then a way to express your personality: it is a satisfaction when you can afford a nice car. Maybe today it is easier to find a place to rent, but in my day it was also a private apartment where you can host your partner “.

Do you remember your first car?

“Of course, a blue Fiat 500 L. I remember that at the time of delivery I asked for an option, the lock on the rear compartment. They told me to turn around while they put it on, as they had to hammer it and I wouldn’t like to see my new car hacked. The first night I did not sleep, I was always on the balcony to check that it was not stolen. Sometimes I also remember the 500 as a reference point for making economic evaluations, because it cost 595,000 Lire, the equivalent of 300 euros today ”.

“I remember them all, if I had to choose I would say the old Audi A8. It looked like an A4 but then, as you got closer, it got bigger and bigger. I liked it because it had the face of a normal car, but it was really impressive ”.

Your most adventurous trip?

“Those on my first tour as a disc jockey. They were long and adventurous journeys to be done strictly with geographical maps, every now and then it happened that countries with similar names get confused. I must say that the navigator is a great convenience “.

At the 1980 Sanremo Festival you showed up with a vintage car, the Borgward Isabella. Why?

"I had the idea of ​​transforming a classic car into a modern car. I spent a fortune restoring it, only to eventually find that an old classic car remains an old car even if you tune it perfectly. In particular, the Isabella had a 6 volt battery, which involved a very particular and problematic electrical system. It was a bloodbath, in the end I sold it non-marching to a friend who exhibited it in a shop. In addition, there was the spider version of Borgward and the sedan: I had the second, which collectors were not interested in at all ".

The most beautiful car in history?

“The Citroen Shark was memorable, for me it is the most beautiful car ever and I don’t understand why they didn’t rebuild it”.

Is the car also a good place to listen to music? And to compose it?

“To compose it, I would say no, better one’s home, a sunset or a beautiful landscape. Personally I really like listening to music behind the wheel, indeed, to understand if a song will be successful or not I have to listen to it in the car ”.

Among the artists you have discovered or produced, is there any motor enthusiast?

“Without a doubt Max Pezzali, so much so that he has also opened a Harley Davidson dealer. Even Lorenzo (Jovanotti ed) had a Harley and a great passion, so much so that he titled his own album My bike“.

Who uses the best music for car commercials?

“I would say that Audi has recently used particular and modern melodies, like German houses in general, while ours look more to the hit parade”.

How has your career as a motorcyclist been?

“Career, what a big word! At 16 I got my driving license and I liked the idea of ​​having a registered bike, which was a Gilera Giubileo 98 cc on which I tried an experiment in cross. In reality, going to the Montagnetta di San Siro I destroyed the suspension. The coup de grace to my career was the flight on a wet curve, which made me fear and give up on two wheels “.

Do you like competitions? Your favorite drivers?

“Like everyone else, I like Formula 1, especially if there are many overtakes. MotoGP, especially seen live, is instead a charge of crazy adrenaline, I believe that its riders are supermen who drive real missiles. My idols are Giacomo Agostini and then Micheal Schumacher: I am convinced, since blood does not lie, that his son will do good things “.

What do you think of the transition to electric? Premature?

“Duty. Obviously, the problem arises of creating energy for cars in the least impactful way possible “.

In your opinion, has the attitude towards motorcycles and cars changed among young people compared to the 1980s?

“I would say it happened as with music: the passion remains, but there is no longer the concept of ownership, replaced by renting, sharing. The desire to drive remains, to buy, less ”.

Women and cars joys and sorrows?

“Maybe when you go to the mechanic or if there is a woman who makes you desperate. We say joys and few pains ”.

“A full electric, the BMW i3, which I find beautiful, comfortable, agile in traffic and now with an acceptable range”.

A “guru” like you cannot help but ask what the future of music will be like.

“Rosy! Never before has so much music been heard, from websites to that as the background in all the stores, everyone is now surrounded by it. Of course, it is increasingly difficult to produce beautiful music, because so much has been done extraordinary in the past and that never dies “.

Last question, why did you decide to move from your Milan, where you marked an era, to Riccione?

“Because Riccione is a place that all Italians aspire to, and not just for holidays, so I thought I’d take advantage of it”.