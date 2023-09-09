Speed ​​cameras are a nightmare for many drivers. As the Motorzoom website writes, from a certain point of view it must be said that for the benefit of citizens there are precisely rules that the institutions themselves have established to protect those who drive and their rights to not be fined perhaps in unfair conditions. A typical example is that relating to the placement of speed camera indicators.

These are road signs that warn of the imminent presence of speed cameras, a duty on the part of city authorities who are required to inform drivers of the presence of instruments for monitoring vehicle speeds. In this regard, there are also Supreme Court rulings that support citizens.

For example, the Supreme Court of Cassation annulled fines in cases where warning signs were too close to the presence of speed cameras, effectively making it impossible for citizens to prepare properly.

How far away should the sign be? The law says that every sign relating to the speed control device must be placed a precise km before the presence of the detectors. Therefore, if the speed camera is located less than a kilometer away from the sign that warns of its presence, its fines are contestable and voidable.



Subscribe to the newsletter

