Speed ​​camera Robin Hood? “Fleximan” leaves Italy’s authorities perplexed

From: Nico Reiter

In Italy, a number of speed cameras were disabled by an unknown person or group. Drivers celebrate the “Fleximan” who is responsible for this.

Northern Italy – Several speed traps have been tampered with in Italy in recent months. Nine of them in Veneto, one in Piedmont, one in Lombardy and another in Padua on the night of January 20th. Who is behind the incidents is still unknown. The still faceless person or group has nevertheless made a name for itself – in Italy the series of incidents is attributed to the ominous “Fleximan”.

At least 12 speed traps in northern Italy eliminated by “Fleximan”.

The series of incidents began back in May 2023, when a radar device was damaged on the state road from Rovigo to Ferrara near Bosaro. The masts to which the radar traps are attached were simply sawn down. Using an angle cutter, the mast is sawn off without damaging the power cables. The speed trap is then simply left on the ground.

Two people were recorded on a surveillance camera and the recordings have now been examined by the police. This tries to find out how many perpetrators there are and whether all the cases are connected or whether some of them were carried out by copycat criminals.

Folk hero or criminal? “Fleximan” divides Italy

Opinions about the crimes vary widely. Some Italians are on the side of the “Fleximan” and see him as a kind of Robin Hood of drivers. If he is convicted, some supporters want to pay the legal costs. The perpetrator could face a high fine or up to 3 years in prison for damaging or destroying the speed cameras, according to the Italian news platform Corriere del Veneto.

Politician Matteo Gazzini sees the “Felixman” protest as an expression of what is currently “perceived by the population as a hidden tax and restriction of freedom of movement”. Italy's communities benefit from the many speed cameras. Penalties for other traffic offenses should also be increased.

Nevertheless, the offenses are clearly a criminal offense. The prosecutor of Treviso, Marco Martani, finds the incidents reprehensible: “This involves the damage to property placed in public trust and intended for public service.” The mayor of the affected municipality of Martignana di Po also opposes the action and emphasizes the importance of the radar boxes for road safety.