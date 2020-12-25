Speed ​​Skating Top conditions changed for Samuli Suomalainen to gloom for a moment – New talents are expected to replace the finished speed skating stars

The German speed skating shrine Inzell has become familiar to the Finnish speed skating team during the corona year. Successors are expected for Mika Poutala and Pekka Koskela, who have finished their careers.

Rainy The Oulunkylä artificial ice field on the darkest day of the year can be a depressing training place if you have recently spent more than two months of training in the best conditions in Europe.

The speed skating team returned from Inzell to home Finland at the beginning of last week, but the next practice trip to the speed skating sanctuary in southern Germany will come again next week.

Sprinter, one of Finland’s leading skaters Samuli Suomalainen, 22, smiles after his workout.

“Yes, this again reminds us of where it started. It must be remembered that even these conditions can rise to the top, although of course it would be easier if you could get into the hall to train, ”Suomalainen said.

Speed ​​skating is a ruthless sport, although the Finn’s training did not last long.

“I had four 300-meter bets today. I also took one 200-meter acceleration and a flying start before the start of the workout, ”the sprinter illuminated.

International the speed skating season has shrunk considerably in the wake of the corona pandemic, but the race calendar was finally clarified in late November. The European Championships will be held in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, in mid-January, followed by two World Cup weekends in the locality.

The year of the Corona has not frustrated the Finn representing Helsinki Skate Riders, although the competition fever has been high.

“At the beginning of the season, of course, there was a lot of uncertainty as to whether there would be a race at all or whether this was just a waste season. Now there is a goal to aim for, ”says Suomalainen.

“Things can be looked at from many different angles. One could say that this year has brought a good time to train. ”

The Finn has set clear goals for himself at the beginning of the year.

“From the World Cups, points and ranking in the top 15 at the European Championships. I think they are quite realistic. ”

Mika Poutala at the Pyeongchang Olympics just before the start of the 500-meter race. The end of Poutala’s and Pekka Koskela’s careers by 2018 has left a big gap in Finnish speed skating.­

National team the skating association’s sports executive director responsible for coaching Janne Hänninen and a youth Olympic coach Markus Puolakka follow the training of a Finn with a close eye. Finland’s speed skating success quickly declined Pekka Koskelan and Mika Poutalan ended his career in 2018, but a young generation of skaters is rising to the top of the sport.

Hänninen brings up two names. The 18-year-old of Porin Pyrinto makes a strong rise in women Laura Kivioja and a 19-year-old representing Seinäjoki Athletes in men Juuso Lehtonen. The duo, who have toured the World Cup for young people, are not training in Helsinki, but are spending Christmas week in their home communities.

“We’ve got to practice in bubble-like conditions and next week we’re going back to Inzell. There will be competitions for the final service, but there has been a lot to do with the training as well, ”Hänninen describes the daily life of the young national team.

The trip-specific Finnish Championships scheduled for the end of January in Oulunkylä will avoid the global race calendar. The Games will probably move to the turn of February-March.