Nils van der Poel won two World Championship golds in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel ended the sport’s World Championships on Sunday at a staggering world record pace.

Van der Poel, who skated to the 5,000-meter championship on Thursday, skated in the 10,000-meter race on Sunday almost a second faster than the previous ME pace.

The Swede, who skated in the third pair, finished in 12.32.95. Canada Graeme Fishin the previous ME was 12.33.86 exactly a year ago from Salt Lake City.

Van der Poel sent greetings in the direction of Fish.

“Let’s eat fish for dinner today,” van der Poel told the camera.

“We haven’t skated a full ten tons in practice, but we’ve done exercises similar to the race,” van der Poel commented after the race.

World Cup skated in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, as well as the January European Championships and two World Cup weekends. Finnish skaters did not reach the World Cup representation.