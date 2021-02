Samuli Suomalainen placed 11th in the 1,000m Group B Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Heerenveen, the Netherlands.

Britannian Cornelius Kersten was the fastest before Poland Artur Nogalia and Italian David Bosaa.

The Finn was 1.68 seconds behind the winner in Sunday’s race. On Saturday, he was 16th in the Group B 1,500m race.

He also skated in Heerenveen the previous weekend, but Samuli Suomalainen was not involved in the opening of the World Cup due to illness.