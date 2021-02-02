Honored Master of Sports of the USSR, medalist of the 1960 Olympics in speed skating Tamara Rylova died in St. Petersburg at the age of 90, the press service of the city committee for sports and physical education reports.

Rylova performed in big sports for 14 years – from 1952 to 1966.

The athlete has a bronze medal at a distance of 1000 meters at the Olympic Games in Squaw Valley (USA), four silver and two bronze medals at the world championships, as well as numerous victories at the USSR championships in all-around and at separate distances.

Also, the Soviet speed skater was a four-time world record holder.

After completing her sports career, Rylova worked at the Department of Physical Education of the Leningrad State University.

Earlier it also became known about the death of David Khakhaleishvili, who in 1992 won gold at the Olympic Games in Barcelona. The athlete passed away at the age of 49.