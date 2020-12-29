The pace of corona infection in India has reduced significantly. In one day, where around one lakh cases started coming up, this figure has now reached close to 16 thousand. Talking about the last 24 hours, a total of 16,432 new cases have been reported in the country. The number of new Corona patients is similar to the number of cases coming to Rosona in June. However, the new form of this epidemic has also raised the concern of the Indian government. New strains have been confirmed in six people from Britain.

According to data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 16,432 new positive cases of corona virus have been reported in the last 24 hours. With this, there have been a total of 1,02,24,303 cases of corona in the country now. At the same time, 24,900 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

According to the central government, 252 patients have died due to corona in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 1,48,153 patients have lost their lives in the epidemic. India’s review rate has been good since Corona’s inception. A total of 98,07,569 patients have been discharged from the hospital so far.