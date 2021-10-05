I.n the coalition negotiations, the parties argue about many important issues, a rigid speed limit on the highways is not one of them. It can be introduced with the stroke of a pen, but we hope that at least the Free Democrats will not allow themselves to be duped by the pseudo-arguments that allegedly speak in favor of it.

Lukas Weber Editor in the “Technology and Engine” section.

Their first: everyone else already has it. That is the weakest, because nothing can be deduced from it. If all states go into debt up to their ears, will that be right?

Some also suspect that it is more about income. What they all have in common is that the speed restrictions date from a time when cars were unsafe and intelligent traffic control was unknown. Today there are variable regulations that take into account the volume of traffic and the weather; the permitted speed is then often well below the rigid restriction discussed. This is more about safety on our safest roads than inflexible regulations. On the other hand, it is hard to see why, for example, a sales representative who has previously been on the open road at 160 km / h in the morning should be pushed through a limit.

Time is money, and a high travel average has also saved us a number of hotel nights. The claim that a speed limit does not cost anything is wrong. The majority are in favor of it in surveys, it continues. At least that’s dishonest, because it’s always easy to forbid something that you don’t need yourself. Those who often drive long distances on motorways should be asked, and as far as is known, the majority are against it.

Taken from the coffee grounds

But isn’t the speed limit an important component in the fight against climate change? According to the Federal Environment Agency, Tempo 130 could save almost 2 million tons of CO2 annually. That sounds like a lot, until they are put in relation to the approximately 700 million tons that Germany emits as a whole, it is pure climate cosmetics. The possible savings are also taken from the coffee grounds, even if the number comes from officials. There are a lot of assumptions in the report, the realism of which is questionable, it is not enough just to read the summary. Above all, you need to know how fast the cars are actually driving in order to calculate the potential savings, ideally anywhere and anytime. Nobody knows, the investigation is based on old data from a few measuring points.

The Institute of German Economy has just presented a new evaluation, according to which only a few drive faster than 130, and if so, then at night – at least in North Rhine-Westphalia. It cannot be denied that the faster a car drives, the more it consumes. That would speak for zero speed. But be careful, by definition, electric cars do not emit any pollutants at all; the idea of ​​exempting them from a limitation would then be only logical. Something like that could even boost sluggish sales.

That will not come, the rigid speed limit is likely to be. It is a symbolic politics driven by car haters, as a result of which a piece of freedom is lost. As a precaution, we cry a tear after the free ride and will then no longer check the manufacturer’s information on the maximum speed. Would be sausage anyway.