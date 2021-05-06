The Greens around Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock want the speed limit on motorways. The chances are good. The majority of Germans are now for it.

Hamburg / Berlin – The Greens want to enforce a speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour on the motorways in the event of a victory in the federal elections. That affirms co-party leader Robert Habeck. This is most likely the “first measure a new government will take if the Greens are involved,” he told the news portal bw24.de.

In view of the current polls by Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock, the eco-party actually has legitimate prospects of participating in government after the polls in September. The demand that Habeck has now confirmed is already on the green election manifesto. Baerbock himself has also named the introduction of the speed limit several times as one of the central election goals.

The proposal has haunted political debates for years. What is new, however, is that for the first time there is also one The majority of Germans are willing to have a speed limit, as surveys show reported by the news portal 24hamburg.de.