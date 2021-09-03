In Switzerland, a female millionaire has been sentenced to an insane fine of almost 175,000 euros (189,550 francs). The entrepreneur drove at 93 kilometers per hour much too fast through a Swiss village with her Range Rover.











As various Swiss media reporting, the millionaire – with an estimated net worth of nearly twelve million euros – was flashed as she raced through the village of Wollerau. The speedometer of her Range Rover at that time indicated 43 kilometers per hour too much. Since fines are calculated in Switzerland on the basis of your income or assets, this violation cost her dearly.

Multimillionaire

The woman was already caught in November 2018, but has only now been convicted. According to the German newsmagazine Focus it wasn’t the woman’s first speeding violation. A court had initially demanded a total fine of more than 370,000 euros (401,400 francs) from the multimillionaire. The Swiss appealed against this, after which the fine was reduced to just under 175,000 euros (189,550 francs).

Conditional

However, she had already received two suspended fines for previous violations. Because her violation in Wollerau now also had to pay these, the woman from Zurich had to pay a total of 209,000 francs, or 192,825 euros.

