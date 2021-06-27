La Iena loves off-road cars but also motorbike holidays. A family matter starting with the mother who drove her father, passing through the rally driver brother

Veronica Ruggeri has been the hedgehog of the Hyenas for eight years. In short, it is a hyena doc. We meet her for Autovelox because she is “madly in love with cars and especially jeeps”, she reveals (she took everything from her mother and brother who is a rally driver). He also loves to drive, woe to keep it in the passenger seat, some discussion could break out (comrade Nicolò De Devitiis knows something about it, whom we heard for Autovelox a few weeks ago).

How did your passion for engines come about?

“The whole family is passionate about cars, my mom had a road Honda 125. A memory that I have well impressed in my mind is her driving the bike and my father behind. We have always had Quad 800, 500 and 125, ours Sunday trips were precisely with the Quad. I also have a brother rally driver (Samuele, ed): at 19 he made his first rally. I really like driving, I am cautious in the city, even if I have a bit heavy foot and I get angry easily. I also happened to go on the track and off-road, obviously compared to my brother I am a blowjob, but I have a lot of fun “.

What was your first car?

“At 14 I had a scooter, then the Quad arrived and as soon as I got my license I got the Smart with an automatic gearbox. After three years I changed it and obviously I wasn’t comfortable with manual gears”.

And what did you get after the Smart?

“A Jeep. What I was looking for and looking for is stability in a car, more than speed, I need to feel calm.”

What are you driving now?

“The new model of the Land Rover Defender”.

How are you?

“Very well! I have a lot of fun with Nicolò, we also did some off-roading. I’m very good at driving, but instead I’m a bad travel companion because I bother the driver from when I get on to when I get off. My password is: “Brakes, brakes, brakes.” I find it hard to trust others. He is stronger than I. And so discussions arise (Nicolò is living proof number one, ed). If it were up to me I would always drive and only me. I probably got it from my mom who has always driven, even on long trips during the holidays “.

You have also experienced the thrill of the track.

“Yes, I like speed, it’s fun, but I’ve never had sports cars. I drove a Clio and a Lotus on the track. My brother and my uncle used to go there often, especially before the lockdown.”

The journey that has remained in your heart?

“The last two together with Nicolò, in Bali on a dirt bike and in Mexico in a pickup: in 10 days we have covered a lot of kilometers”.

What is the dream car?

“Maybe a vintage car, but I fulfilled my last dream, it was the Defender. When I was younger I dreamed of the Wrangler, today I’m fine like that.”

And instead you still have to make the journey of desires?

“Nicolò and I were supposed to go to California in 2020, but everything is postponed to next year due to the health emergency. That will be the journey that awaits us, even if I would return to Bali”.

Always on the bike?

“Of course, every now and then I think about the videos we made: it was a crazy experience.”

Have you ever got into a car with your brother?

“Yes, I made some incredible videos where I scream like crazy. Sooner or later the time will come to drive in a rally but I would never be a navigator, I would risk making an absurd mess.”

June 27 – 3:30 pm © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...