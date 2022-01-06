Automatic speed camera: without photos the fine is no longer valid

There is an important news for the motorists. A Justice of the Peace has canceled a fine made by a Automatic speed camera, because the sanctioner was not able to document the evidence of the facts through an image, in particular if the report had been drawn up in the office, at a time subsequent to that of the infringement. The sanction annulled with sentence no. 2430 had been raised for speeding’ in a town in the province of Frosinone, following the examination of the photographic evidence taken by the Autovelox and viewed in the office by investigating agents.

Furthermore, at the time of the infringement, they weren’t present on the side of the road nor the agent who had then drawn up the minutes nor a Stradal operatorAnd. “For this reason – explains the sentence – the proposed report does not have privileged faith; with respect to the alleged infringement contested, since it is an assessment carried out through an inspection activity to verify the instrumental survey and the relative photographic documentation and therefore provides the Judge circumstantial material subject to your free appreciation “.

