Anyone who runs a red light at a railway crossing in Belgium can expect a fine of 320 to 4000 euros. Special speed cameras will register offenders in a targeted manner.











In Belgium, an average of one accident per week takes place at a level crossing. On average, twelve people are killed each year. The Belgian rail manager Infrabel is going to install intelligent speed cameras at crossings in the hope of reducing the number of accidents.

In the place Dendermonde was recently put up such a speed camera and soon there will be two in Wavre and Kallo. People who still drive under the railway barriers there will therefore receive hefty fines from now on.

Driving ban

Violators flashed in these spots commit a fourth-degree infraction. That is the toughest of the Belgian highway code. For this, offenders can receive a driving ban from eight days to five years, plus a fine of up to 320 to 4000 euros.

A test has also been carried out in the Netherlands with such speed cameras. In 2018 there was one in Hilversum, which caught about six offenders every day. At the time, the fine for crossing the road when the barriers go down was 230 euros for a motorist and 160 euros for a moped or scooter rider.

