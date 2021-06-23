The new technologies can improve the road safety? The Danish technology company Saphe A / S loha proved that it is possible! In fact, he has created a warning device intelligent that provides useful information on accidents, dangers and speed cameras present on the road, thus ensuring a safe trip and comfortable.

More than one of these electronic devices have been sold 900,000 across Europe and also in Italy where Saphe hopes to expand the community of users that matters at the moment eleven million of people in 99 countries, helping to reduce the number of road deaths (3,173 in 2019).

How to avoid speed camera fines with the Saphe electronic device

How to avoid speed camera fines? By using the Saphe device you are warned about all types of Speed ​​Cameras. This is a great way to avoid speed camera fines.

Saphe is an electronic device that warns you about all types of speed cameras

In addition to the warning on speed detectors, if you install a Saphe device in your car, you will receive alerts when you approach a controlled section and if average speed (controllable on Drive Mini and in the Saphe Link app) overcomes the limit thus avoiding fines even by TUTOR on the highway

Saphe warning and signaling device reviews, advantages why to use it

Why is the Saphe electronic device one of the best even compared to other traffic applications?

The reasons are as follows:

There is no need to open the application, once connected the device starts automatically.

It allows you to join the most trusted data community in Europe.

Low energy and data consumption

Easy confirmation of dangers with just one touch

Saphe devices are easy to use

How Saphe works, speed camera, accident and traffic warning

With just 2 buttons on the Shape device, you can switch over report easily speed checks (speed cameras), accidents or road hazards to other drivers.

Saphe speed camera warning

The function Crash Detect integrated automatically detects if the car is involved in a accident and warn other Saphe users.

Shape One + price, how much does the miracle device cost!

Saphe products are distributed in Italy by the sector leader Alps Alpine. The One + package is for sale at the price of € 49.95, Saphe MC a € 39.95 and Saphe Drive Mini a € 69.95.

From left to right: Saphe Drive Mini, Saphe MC and Sphe One +

The device does not require a paid subscription; to learn more about traffic alerts, visit the Shape website or buy it on AMAZON.

