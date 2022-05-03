Mith echoes of Winston Churchill, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed parliament in Kyiv on Tuesday and pledged further military aid totaling more than 360 million euros. In the video message, which was greeted with applause from MPs, some waving Union Jacks, Johnson drew parallels between Ukrainian resistance to Russia and Britain’s fight against Hitler’s Germany.

“When my country was threatened with invasion during the Second World War, our Parliament, like yours, met regularly throughout the conflict, and the British people showed such unity and determination that we took our time of greatest danger as ours remember the best hour.” Now the Ukrainian people are experiencing their finest hour.

After taking office in May 1940, Prime Minister Winston Churchill gave a famous speech that prepared the British for a costly war against National Socialist Germany and spoke of Great Britain’s “finest hour”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi had already referred to another Churchill speech in his greeting to the House of Commons and said: “We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the coasts, in the streets.”

“Ukraine will win”

Johnson, who recently traveled to Kyiv, spoke in his message of an “epic chapter” in Ukraine’s national history “that will be spoken of and remembered for many generations to come.” War Against Moscow is “about good versus evil,” he said, adding: “Your children and grandchildren will say that Ukrainians have taught the world that the brute force of an aggressor means nothing compared to moral might of a people determined to be free.” He further said: “Ukraine will win. Ukraine will be free.”







The newly provided 360 million euros are to be used to finance, among other things, radar systems, drones and night vision devices. Apparently, it also supplies long-range Brimstone missiles, Stormer vehicles with mounted anti-aircraft guns and armored cross-country vehicles for the protection of state officials in eastern Ukraine. According to British newspaper reports, this corresponds to a wish list from Kyiv.

Downing Street noted that Johnson was the first foreign leader to be invited to address Ukraine’s parliament since the war began. The UK has “led the world in helping Ukrainians protect themselves against Vladimir Putin’s barbaric aggression since the crisis began,” Johnson said in an interview on Tuesday.







The fact that the prime minister made his appearance two days before local and regional elections drew criticism from opposition ranks. Johnson said he delayed his speech for tactical reasons.