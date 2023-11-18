Speech | There is so much fear of insulting people in Finland that they don’t even dare to ask disabled people for information, says Hannele Cantell

Disableddisabled, disabled…

What would be the correct term that does not offend?

“Today, showing compassion is easily left at the feet of fear. We don’t dare to ask for information because we are afraid that the wrong terms will be used,” says university lecturer and author Hannele Cantell.

In Finland, the word “invalidi” is still often used: invatnudnus, invavessat, invataksi. Cantell does not use the word because it comes from an English word meaning invalid or void, invalid.

Cantell himself calls himself disabled. For him, disability is a social concept.

“I receive Kela’s disability support, I am covered by disability services and I have a disability ID,” he says.

If someone uses the word disabled, Cantell does not correct it, but continues the conversation using the word disabled: disabled ID, disabled transport.

“I hope that I would be asked how I would like to be talked about,” he says.

Someone else might prefer another word. You can’t know without asking.

But if you don’t dare to talk about disability at all, that’s just the problem. It cleans the disabled and their needs out of society.

Hannele Cantell uses walking sticks, a rollator or a wheelchair depending on her condition.

The first time Cantell became aware of it was when he went to rehab. People with disabilities in various ways flowed there on wheelchairs.

“I realized that I don’t see them in the rest of society. I don’t see it, because, for example, the number of transport services is limited so that a disabled person can’t necessarily go everywhere they want to go.”

Cantell suffers from two very rare neurological diseases, from myasthenia gravis, i.e. an autoimmune disease causing muscle weakness, and stiffness syndrome. Only one in a million suffer from the latter. The diseases significantly limit movement and cause cramps and falls.

“I call myself Suomen to Céline Dion,” Cantell says, laughing.

The Canadian singing star has also said that he suffers from stiffness syndrome. Due to illness, Dion had to cancel her world tour at the end of last year.

Cantell says he tried to get in touch with Dion on social media. Cantell has published a personal work about his illness Seconds before crashing (2022). Two chapters of it have already been translated into English.

“I believe that the experiential nature of the book could help Dion,” says Cantell.

There has clearly been an order for the depiction of severe disability. Cantell has received many contacts about the book, and they still come every week.

In the year 2011 Cantell followed at the National Theatre Pirkko Saision and Jussi Tuurnan musical theater performance GAY!when he started seeing the Actors as two.

“Suddenly there were a lot of gay people on stage. A friend said one of my eyes was going back and forth.”

A lot of tests followed and in 2015 Cantell was diagnosed with myasthenia gravis, and three years later he was diagnosed with stiffness. Cantell calls the latter condition a dagger in the shoulder that can stab painfully at any time.

A friend urged Cantelli, who told about his illness in Facebook updates, to write a book about it. Pre-readers for the book were found in the reading circle, which includes Cantelli’s acting friends.

It was the early days of the corona virus when Cantell, who was preparing a book, dared to ask in a remote meeting whether the readers would agree to read and comment on his texts.

Texts containing many nature metaphors resonated with the readers, which included Actors Ria Kataja, Sari Havas, Minna Puolanto, Irina Pulka, Pinja Hahtola and Minna Kivelä.

“They were able to identify with the situations and feelings described in them. For example, the fear of falling reminded someone of their own divorce and so on,” Cantell recalls.

We have to make a show about this, the students decided. So what started in the theater also led to the theater.

The Seconds Before Falling performance was rehearsed on Wednesday. In the photo, Irina Pulkka, Sari Havas, Minna Puolanto, Ria Kataja, Pinja Hahtola and Minna Kivelä on stage. Director Elina Snicker directs.

Seconds before crashing wanted to be the director of the show Elina Snicker. Has collaborated with Snicker a lot Heini Junkkaala heard about the project by ear and announced that he wanted to join as a dramaturg. The premiere is on November 20 at Suomen Komediateatteri.

“ With the help of art, we can talk about disability so that it’s not just about structures.

But how can disability be represented on the theater stage?

“We talked a lot with the working group about how a disabled person can play a disabled person,” says Cantell. “Perhaps more situations are presented on stage than just me.”

Director Snicker was very soon of the opinion that the show could not have one Mrs. H, as Cantell calls herself in the book. That’s why all six actors play H, the main character of the story.

External signs of disability, for example a wheelchair, cannot be seen on stage. Instead, the pantyhose can be used in many ways in the show, including walking sticks. The actors also put them on in layers, which affects the physical expression.

“I think the show is a broader conversation about humanity,” says Cantell.

It is with the help of art that we can talk about disability in such a way that it is not just about structures, but about humanity, he says: the feelings of a disabled person, loved ones, the whole person.

In the photo, Ria Kataja (left), Sari Havas and Minna Puolanto (front), Irina Pulkka and Pinja Hahtola (right) in the background.

Outward illnesses appear in Cantelli’s life today, so that he often moves with a walker.

However, the symptoms vary. Some days he uses a wheelchair instead of a walker, sometimes he can manage with walking sticks. That is why he often has to explain his own need for support.

“It can be difficult for people to understand that I am disabled,” he says.

But being disabled can be in many ways, and it doesn’t necessarily show on the surface. Still, a person may need help and support.

Helping belongs to everyone, and disability should not be cleaned out of society, Cantell thinks. That’s why he doesn’t want an assistant for his workplace at the University of Helsinki.

Cantell, who works as a teacher trainer, always tells students about his illnesses at the beginning of his courses. He also tells them what they can do if a seizure strikes. For example, Cantell can fall without warning from straight legs “like a tree”. Falling is the most common cause of death from the disease.

The university lecturer who spoke about equality issues at his age says that he now understands the subjects he teaches in a new way.

“Many do not encounter disabled people in their everyday life, and therefore their needs for support are not always understood. And above all, that disabled people are people just like everyone else,” he says.

Seconds before crashing at the Finnish Comedy Theater 19.-21.11. The show will go on tour in the spring of 2024.