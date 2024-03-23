Speech | “There is a genocide going on in Gaza, and Finland is complicit in it,” says Noora Dadu

“Bridge at the moment there is a genocide going on in Gaza, and Finland is complicit in it, for example with its arms sales and its silence,” says the Palestinian-Finnish actor, playwright and activist Young Dadu. He is also the chairman of Sumud – Finland's Palestine network.

According to Dadu, the seriousness of the situation has not been understood in Finland. Gaza news is done from a favorable perspective for Israel, and we don't talk enough about, for example, the quality of crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.

At the end of January, the International Criminal Court ICJ issued an interim decision in the genocide charge brought by South Africa against Israel. At that time, the ICJ ordered Israel to do everything possible to prevent the genocide in Gaza.

“Since then, the suffering of civilians has only gotten worse and the killing continues with bombs and snipers, hunger, thirst and disease,” says Dadu.

Dadu urges every “person who considers himself responsible” to familiarize himself with, for example, the indictment of the ICJ. Sumud posted an hour and a half long video, where 75 Finnish actors and public figures read the charges. However, the whole matter was acknowledged briefly in the media, which is yet another indication of the indifference with which the situation of the Palestinians is treated, says Dadu.

“ “The voice of Arabs and Palestinians is very weakly heard in the Finnish debate.”

Indifference can also be seen as caution in Dadu's opinion. For example, Israel's policy is not liked to be referred to as apartheid, which, according to Dadu, it undeniably is.

“Prominent human rights organizations and lawyers have gone through the Israeli system and stated that it is apartheid. However, certain words do not go through in the media. The word apartheid is in no way normalized here, even though it best describes the oppressive system in which Palestinians throughout the Israel-Palestine region have lived for decades.”

For example, according to the influential Israeli human rights organization B'Tselem, Israel's actions even before the Gaza war were apartheid, which the International Criminal Court ICC defines as a human rights violation. HS will report on the matter at the beginning of 2021. of the ICC definition according to which the crime of apartheid is “systematic oppression and control” by one “racial group” against another, with the aim of ensuring that the oppressive regime remains in power.

The voice of Arabs and Palestinians is very weakly heard in the Finnish debate, says Noora Dadu.

Nanny believes caution comes from ignorance along with indifference. He thinks that there is also some kind of culture of fear in the domestic media field, where there is a fear of losing face. That is why we avoid taking a strong position.

The Finnish media would therefore have a place to regroup in relation to Gaza coverage and the status of the Palestinians.

“In general, the voice of Arabs and Palestinians is very weakly heard in the Finnish debate. We don't want that in the discussion, because there is a problem of credibility: we think that an Arab is inevitably suspicious, whether he is an expert in international law, a professional journalist or whatever.”

There has also not been much news about non-violent resistance, although non-violent civil activism has reached historic heights both in Palestine and outside Palestine in recent years.

“Finland needs self-reflection on how and what story we have told about Israel and the Palestinians. The protagonist of that story has always been a white Israeli, with whom Finns can relate.”

Second an important thing is the participation of official Finland in the events.

“Finland not only neglects its duty to prevent genocide, but also supports apartheid.”

Dadu is disappointed with how the situation in Gaza has not affected the Finnish state's political attitude towards Israel.

If it wanted, Finland could take a stricter line. There are ways. In Dadu's opinion, Finland should, for example, end military cooperation with Israel. It includes, among other things, the arms trade and the Finland-Israel defense agreement.

The importation of colony products should also be banned. Likewise, cooperation with companies that have business in settlements should be stopped.

Dadu is also calling for an academic and cultural boycott. When Russia attacked Ukraine, the government instructed universities to stop cooperating with Russia.

“Exactly the same law should be used with Israel.”

Nanny admits that he has been in a state of alert for the last five or so months. As a Finnish-Palestinian, the situation in Gaza touches him particularly deeply. He has dealt with his own roots and relationship with Palestine in the past also in his own art.

“I have been really shocked by the events and how everything has been reacted to here. I expected and still expect more from the government and the media. “