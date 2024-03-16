Speech | The environmental movement has gone astray for a long time, says activist champion Risto Isomäki

The environmental movement should come out of the social media bubble and bravely step onto the street to meet people who disagree, says non-fiction writer and long-term activist Risto Isomäki.

“The environmental movement one should not lobby climate meetings but influence people”, says the author and experienced environmental activist Risto Isomäki.

In his opinion, influencing meetings has become almost useless, so environmental organizations should use their money for good old-fashioned grassroots activities, i.e. shaping the opinions of ordinary people.

“In order for the environmental movement to stop climate change, it should constantly get new people on the side of the movement and the fight against climate change,” he says.

According to Isomäki, the trick would only be successful by meeting people using very traditional methods – i.e. face to face.

In the author's opinion, the environmental movement has gone astray for a long time. The direction should be corrected soon, because the climate crisis is progressing worryingly.

organized by the UN In Isomäki's opinion, influencing climate meetings is a kind of theater these days. According to him, the states have already locked their positions in advance, and the negotiation at the meetings is only apparent.

Climate meetings have been held more than 30 times since the beginning of the 1990s.

“Governments have agreed 30 times that emissions that cause climate change will be reduced. But emissions have increased by 70 percent at the same time,” says Isomäki.

“The basic pattern is that an oil-producing country makes a shocking gesture. It can be, for example, wording. Then we argue about it and reach a compromise.”

He wonders why states join this process and agree to play out the same pattern over and over again.

The same applies to environmental organizations.

“We should change our tactics in order to move forward.”

Risto Isomäki is an old activist himself.

In his book published last year Memoirs of a World Healer (Enthusiasm) he tells how, like many other children of the 1960s, he was already worried about nuclear weapons and famine at a young age.

He joined the Percent Movement, which pushed for more development aid, pitched a tent at the demonstration in Senate Square and saw how activism achieved historic results. In the 1980s, Rauhanliike collected 1.2 million names for the Non-Nuclear Pohjola petition. Driven by the environmental movement, several new and large national parks were established across the country.

The golden age lasted from the end of the 1970s to the beginning of the millennium. The Finns also got an international role. Isomäki writes in his memoirs:

During this period, Finnish non-governmental organizations in particular made attention-grabbing initiatives for large global popular movements and often also acted as their coordinators or at least as part of their leadership. Since then, Finnish organizations have no longer had a similar status.

Finns played an important role in, for example, the international percent movement, the organization of the World Social Forum, the boycott of the Nestlé company, the fight against AIDS, and nature conservation projects around the world.

In the 21st century, civic activity has withered, Isomäki laments. The immense number of members of the organizations has changed to a handful of paid employees.

At climate meetings, organizations get “a lot of attention with little effort”. This is how you can demonstrate your necessity to financial supporters on social media.

“It's an easy and cost-effective way to maintain operations at a certain minimum level,” characterizes Isomäki.

According to the author it would be worthwhile to restore the proven art of personal contact.

It means meeting random people and talking about the cause of the movement. That is, footwork on the street, at festivals and at my own events.

“Previously, the aim was to get people moving as much as possible, and that they talk to other people face to face. This side has almost completely disappeared.”

According to Isomäki, meeting those who disagree is essential.

“It's very dangerous to get caught up in thinking about it from only one perspective,” he says.

If you do not know the thinking of the other party, it is difficult to understand what kind of goal could be achieved and how.

In the writer's opinion, the “very bad mistakes” of the greens before the last parliamentary elections are a good example of the loss of sense horns. According to Isomäki, in the discussion about combating climate change, the party talked about private forests as if they were the property of the state. As a result, the Greens lost the lion's share of their forest-owning voters.

Isomäki is dreaming that is, about a civilized street argument between people who don't know each other. Does he really think that a random passer-by in this day and age could change his mind in such an encounter?

“People haven't changed for any reason. They appreciate that they are talked to and not taken for granted,” Isomäki replies.

In this way, thoughts would slowly spread and understanding of the other party would increase.

Isomäki thinks that social media has turned young people working in organizations into cowards to make contact with strangers, because inferior words are spat at those with different opinions on social media.

Changing that culture is another matter entirely. Isomäki wouldn't be abandoning social anyway. Along with the Internet, traditional legwork would be needed.

“If the environmental movement started to build large grassroots organizations again, social influence combined with them might be a very strong combination.”