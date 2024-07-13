Speech | “The elitist bastion of opera should be blown up and rebuilt,” says author Marissa Mehr

Social class dictates a lot in a person’s life without him realizing it, says the writer Marissa Mehr. It also leaves its mark on cultural preferences: what is appropriate and what is not.

There is hardly any art form that is associated with such strong class-based attitudes as opera. Growing up in a Danube family, Mehr fell passionately in love with it, even though classical music was not listened to in his family.

“I personally find opera to be an easily approachable art, because that way of dealing with different emotions and thoughts seems believable. For me, opera is more realistic than the life around it.”

Still, because of her background, Mehr feels uncomfortable entering the opera hall. You have no business herehe hears in his mind.

“ “No populist says a negative word about Sibelius.”

In humans there is still a strong impression that opera is above all about the mutual encouragement of wealthy people, says Mehr.

“And yes, it is also based on reality, at least in the mainstream of opera.”

Mehr says that he goes to the opera mostly elsewhere in Europe, for example in Budapest, Hungary. It will end up being cheaper.

“At the same time, you can see that in other countries the audience for operas is more diverse and the attitude towards opera is completely different than in Finland.”

Mehr remembers being amazed at a football match played in Italy, at the end of which a choir part played from the stadium’s speakers by Giuseppe Verdi About the Troubadour.

“I realized then that opera can really be such an organic part of everyday life and other culture.”

The history of Finnish opera is of course different compared to Italy and Central European countries. In Finland, opera also evokes really strong negative emotions in a completely different way than classical music per se.

When talking about public funding of the arts, it is easy and fun to label opera as the worst representative of useless elite culture.

“But no populist says a negative word From Sibelius.”

Affordable according to Marissa Mehr, tickets and discounts are a very good thing in terms of making opera more accessible, but they are not enough to break down stubborn images.

It requires low-threshold events where you can feel comfortable regardless of wealth, gender or ethnic background.

Conductor Pierre Boulez (1925–2016) already suggested blowing up opera houses in the 1960s.

Marissa Mehrkin would like to have the entire elitist fortress blown to pieces – and then rebuilt. Opera belongs to everyone, not just the privileged few.

Marissa Mehr was photographed in front of the Alexander Theater. The building served as the home of the Finnish National Opera from 1919 to 1993.

Mehr kept the nagging criticality in the back of the head separate from art for a long time:

No need to complain. That’s just how opera is now.

“That it’s a bit like a puppy, which is so lovely and lovable, but at the same time it messes up your shoes and pees everywhere.”

The notorious misogyny of the canonical works was easy to offset with sarcastic humor. Yes, in a proper opera, a woman has to die at the end!

The two sides, the critic and the lover, have been allowed to unite little by little. A book of essays dealing polemically with Mehr’s opera The woman who walked into the knife (Counterweight) will be published in August.

Opera is the art of exaggeration, so when writing about it, you can let it go, he reasons.

In the book, Mehr, among other things, envisions his own festival, where the blatant elitism, sexism and racism of the opera would be prominently displayed. She also proposes a season for each opera house that consists entirely of works by female composers, performed by female directors and led by female conductors.

“There would definitely be an absolutely ungodly crowd, but on the other hand, no one is interested, as even today there are only men’s show seasons,” he says.

According to Mehr, the me too movement has not affected opera with the same force as other art institutions. Conservatism and hierarchies are incredibly rigid.

In the opera industry sexual harassment and harassment has come to light. In Finland, the most recent case involves the conductor of Opera Box Jonas Rannilaawho acknowledged that a Long Play article exposing abuse of power and harassment was about him.

According to Mehr, stale attitudes are also visible in the gendered violence of the works. Rapes and torture are added to the controls of operas that already treat female characters badly in the hope of a cheap emotional effect.

The massiveness of the art form itself affects the agility with which problems can be answered. Every performance of a big opera house is a heavy operation full of moving parts.

“[Suomen kansallisoopperan edellinen taiteellinen johtaja] Lilli Paasikivi in an interview compared opera productions to continental plates, and this slowness has felt the same way in the industry as well.”

To tradition for Mehr, clinging is not interesting or advancing art. Opera has become a mummified art form.

“I want to be surprised and have something new to think about, and clichéd classic productions don’t offer that,” says Mehr.

The reactionary nature of the big opera houses is, of course, influenced by money. Madame Butterfly or Tosca are sure goodies. Preferably as traditionally implemented as possible.

Mehr reminds that there are people who want reform in both the industry and the public. In addition, brave and interesting things are constantly happening in the margins.

“But in mainstream institutions, many are satisfied with the current situation and do not want change.”

Born in Vantaa in 1987, lives in Helsinki

Wrote non-fiction works and novels Opera of bloody shadows (2013) and Rusalka (2021). Essay book The woman who walked into the knife will be released in August.

Criticism of the news editor-in-chief in 2014-2018.

