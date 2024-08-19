Speech | The cultural industry’s ethical guidelines are just a note on the wall of the coffee shop, and that must change, says Maiju Talvisto, who worked as a Flow boss

Floor|Maiju Talvisto has worked in festival production for 15 years and has seen the changes in the industry. Talvisto hopes for the industry to have an open discussion about harassment and inequality, because the government still has a culture of silence and silencing.

In Maiju Talvisto’s opinion, there should be an ethical institution in the cultural sector that could resolve problematic situations so that people are not left alone with unequal treatment or harassment.

Jasmin Vahtera HS

16:30

Nationwide In 2022, LiveFin, the charity for popular music events, published research data on how much harassment occurs at music events.

18,000 people responded to the audience survey conducted at festivals and gig and concert venues. 30 percent of them had experienced inappropriate behavior at events in the past five years.