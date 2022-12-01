Einto an adventurous undertaking and a great sense of duty: The colleague is on vacation, lying on the beach and receives a telephone request from the head office to write a comment quickly. The notebook didn’t go with us on the trip, and so the said comment is now typed out at the lake with both thumbs on the iPhone keyboard in the e-mail app. If it has to be, it can probably be done this way.

However, it would have been much easier to use speech recognition, which is shown in a completely new form with the young iOS 16 operating system. In the Apple world, it is developing in a way that we did not expect. For years, the topic of speech recognition could be summarized as follows: you first have to learn a lot and spend a lot of effort with complicated software before the desired effect sets in: that you can capture texts faster and more accurately with speech than with your fingers on the keyboard. The whole thing was like Formula 1: if you really want to be super fast, you’re an expert and have practiced for a long time. Every move has to be right. When we look at the new voice recognition of the iPhone and iPad, we don’t mean the helpful assistant Siri, who speaks the weather report to you, but the conversion of spoken words into text using the small microphone symbol on the right below the virtual on-screen keyboard. With a proper tap of the icon, you can chatter away in just about any app, and there are a few differences from the previous version.