After Jean Castex’s announcements on the health crisis on Friday, the president of the Regional Union of Biological Health Professionals in PACA, Boris Loquet, deplores “a somewhat outdated speech” without real measures of firmness on compliance with health rules.

Jean Castex calls for the responsibility of the French, at the end of the Defense Council devoted to the health crisis. He announces the reduction of the period of isolation to seven days, and the prioritization of tests, for caregivers, symptomatic cases and contact cases. “We would have liked perhaps a little more announcements, a little more firm”, regrets Boris Loquet, president of the Regional Union of Biological Health Professionals in PACA.

“We are being told about things that already exist. I saw it as a bit old-fashioned speech, because all the announcements that have been made are already in effect, at least in our region”, estimates the biologist based in Marseille. “To give you an example, my 10-year-old son, after Mr. Castex’s intervention, said to me ‘but why daddy is he already saying things that I know?’ We have already been setting priorities for almost two weeks. These priority levels have been given to us: we prioritize caregivers, we prioritize symptomatic people. I think that the barrier rules, we have repeated them x times, we can see that It does not work. It is true that we would have liked perhaps a little more announcements, a little more firm vis-à-vis the population which does not respect much. “

Boris Loquet would have liked more restrictive measures, particularly in the Bouches-du-Rhône: “We maintain trade fairs, today the Marseille fair is maintained, it has been validated by the prefect, a priori it is a gathering that will have more than 10,000 people per day. We maintain the fair of Arles. It is true that I understand that economically or even culturally, it is important to preserve these manifestations, but we also know that they will be at the origin of clusters. We will still mobilize the forces of biologists to track these people down and wear us out a bit more. “

The biologist believes that France may be facing another problem in the coming weeks. “Today, we are inundated with requests from children with runny noses who must be tested for Covid-19”, says Boris Loquet. “Who says test, who says child excluded from school, says parents who have to look after the children. During this time, they have no childcare means, that means that the parents will not be able to work. On the other hand, we have not looked into this subject which will be our topicality in the next three to four weeks. This will lengthen our queues. We do not see a solution, we do not see anything clear to the horizon, for us, it is very difficult. “