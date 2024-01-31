Home page politics

The Bundestag holds a memorial hour for the victims of National Socialism. “Never again” is a strong warning. One speech is particularly touching.

Berlin – On the occasion of the 79th day of remembrance for the victims of National Socialism on January 27th, a memorial hour took place in the Bundestag this Wednesday. Different speeches were given, but the speech by journalist Marcel Reif, who spoke about the wisdom of his Jewish father, was particularly emotional. As a Polish Jew, his father narrowly escaped Nazi deportation and, according to Reif, remained silent about his past.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock was overcome with emotion when the sports journalist said the following in his speech: “I remember more and more every day how often he gave me this sentence. Sometimes as a reminder, sometimes as a warning, as advice or even as a reprimand. Just three words, in the warm Yiddish that I miss so much. Be human. Be human. Your silence, your joy of life despite everything. Your unwavering ability to give so much love and care and this phrase 'Be human'. Thank you for that, Dad.”

Bärbel Bas appeals against hatred of Jews: “Anti-Semitism is a contemporary problem”

The President of Parliament Bärbel Bas (SPD) also gave a speech. She emphasized the responsibility to take a stand against anti-Semitism: “'Never again' was, is and remains a task for our entire society.” Bas was referring primarily to the over 2,000 anti-Semitic crimes that have occurred since the attack Hamas were committed in Germany on the seventh of October. “This outbreak of anti-Semitism is a disgrace for our country,” she emphasized. “Anti-Semitism is a contemporary problem,” Bas continued.

It is necessary to repeatedly communicate the responsibility of “never again”. “This responsibility does not expire.” The “Never Again” comes from the Buchenwald Oath from 1945. It says in full: Never again war, never again fascism. The oath is about the “destruction of Nazism with its roots”. They want to bring those responsible to justice and build a new world of peace and freedom.

Holocaust survivor Szepesi worried: Shoah called for “with silence and looking the other way”

“It has never been more important than now. Because 'Never again' is now,” said Auschwitz survivor Eva Szepesi in her speech. She expressed concern about rising anti-Semitism, especially among Jewish children and young people: “It hurts me when my great-grandchildren have to be protected by police with machine guns just because they are Jews.”

Annalena Baerbock (The Greens) gave a touching speech on the day of remembrance for the victims of National Socialism. © picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

Szepesi wanted more than just memorial days to be remembered. “The Shoah did not begin with Auschwitz,” emphasized the 91-year-old, “it began with words, it began with society remaining silent and looking the other way.” The large demonstrations against right-wing extremism are a first step, but in everyday life you also have to “loudly contradict when inhumane statements are made”. Anyone who remains silent is complicit.

“Never again” as an unshakable mandate – Chancellor concerned about right-wing extremism

After the memorial hour, Chancellor Olaf Scholz looked worriedly at the Correctiv research, the results of which were reminiscent of “the darkest times in German history”. Many parts of the citizenry are afraid “whether they are being targeted, whether they will now have to leave the country.”

The Federal Commissioners for anti-discrimination, against anti-Semitism, antigypsyism, for anti-racism, the acceptance of sexual and gender diversity and for the disabled wrote in a joint statement: “We live in a defensive democracy and will use all democratic means at our disposal to make it clear “Never again” remains an unshakable mission for us.” Scholz also called for the fight against anti-racism and anti-Semitism.