Speech | Misogyny can be seen in the judgmental look we direct at mothers, as I did myself, says Saara Turunen

Author Saara Turunen hopes that the upper age limit for fertilization treatments would be raised. “If more citizens are wanted in Finland, should the opportunity be given to those who want them and not put pressure on those who don't?”

Author Saara Turunen believes that the way we feel about motherhood and parenting also affects how caring is generally valued in our society.

Susanna Laari HS

2:00 am

Let's take it seriously me dragging my pregnant belly to a work meeting? Will other customers get nervous if my baby starts crying in the cafe?

Such thoughts run through the heads of many pregnant women and new mothers – including the author Saara Turunenwhose first child is now a couple of years old.