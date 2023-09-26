Ghislaine Plag will leave KRO-NCRV on January 1, 2024. Until then, she will present Spraakmakers, the broadcaster’s well-known morning program. Plag is ready for ‘the well-known new challenge’, as she puts it. “I have no idea what yet, but brainstorming about new ideas and the thought that everything will be open from next year is already creating a nice tension and energy,” she says.

