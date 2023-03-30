Jer seat is occupied when the British King Charles III. enters the plenary hall of the Bundestag at 12:01 p.m. He will be accompanied by Bundestag President Bärbel Bas (SPD), followed by Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier with Charles’ wife Camilla and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) with Steinmeier’s partner Elke Büdenbender.

It was unclear in advance whether Charles would give his speech on Thursday in German or English – he speaks the language fluently and his family has German roots. When he stepped up to the lectern at 12.11 p.m. after Bas’ greeting, he greeted his listeners in German: “Dear Mr. Federal President, dear Mrs. President of the Bundestag, dear ladies and gentlemen”.

It is an honor for him to “renew the commitment to the friendship of our countries” in the Bundestag. When he stops for the first time after the first few sentences, thunderous applause erupts – only the members of the Left Party, who previously criticized the royal visit as undemocratic, do not applaud.

“Countless Lives Have Been Destroyed”

Charles first talks about the house he is in and that stands for what connects Germany and Great Britain. Set on fire in 1933 and severely damaged in 1945, the Reichstag was rebuilt by a British architect in the 1990s. Norman Foster’s famous dome is a symbol of transparency and accountability – the king’s German falters a little at this difficult word.







Shortly thereafter, he switched to English and thanked the people in Germany for the extraordinary sympathy they felt in his mother’s death. She still belonged to the war generation, which is why her first trip to Germany was an important step in the reconciliation of nations. “My mother knew what a tremendous accomplishment that reconciliation was,” says Charles. Maybe that’s why she has a special place in the hearts of Germans.



Again in German, he then talks about the war in Ukraine: Russia’s war of aggression brought unimaginable suffering to many innocent people. “Countless lives have been shattered, freedom and people have been brutally trampled on. The security of Europe is under threat, as are our democratic values.”

The British king praised his hosts: “Germany’s decision to provide Ukraine with such great military support is extremely courageous, important and welcome. Germany and the UK have taken important leadership roles.”







As the largest European donors, both countries reacted decisively and made decisions that might have been unimaginable before, Charles continues. At this point he is again interrupted by long applause.

Handel music at Charles’ coronation ceremony

The appearance in the Bundestag is the central point of the program on the second day of the state visit by Charles and Queen Camilla. There are many high-ranking guests in the plenary session: the former Federal Presidents Joachim Gauck and Christian Wulff as well as the former Bundestag Presidents Rita Süssmuth (CDU), Norbert Lammert (CDU) and Wolfgang Thierse (SPD) are following the speech in the visitors’ gallery. The entire cabinet and several current and former prime ministers are also present.

After the war and the German-British military cooperation, the king turned to lighter subjects. German was the first language into which Shakespeare was translated. “And the first Shakespeare Society was not founded in England, but in Weimar,” says Charles.

“In a few weeks we will hear great works by Handel again at the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey” – Charles has been king since the death of his mother, but his coronation will not take place until May 6th.

William Turner’s fascinating paintings of landscapes along the Rhine aroused the British desire to travel, which the tourism pioneer Thomas Cook later fulfilled when he organized trips to the Rhine. Today, the British made up the largest group of visitors in Berlin, the young people admired the city’s club culture. And while Miss Sophie’s “the same procedure as every year, James” hopefully doesn’t give a correct picture of modern Britain, in Germany it’s part of a happy new year.



Charles gets a lot of applause for his pop culture references. There is something for everyone in his speech: Charles praises the importance of women’s football for equality in both countries – here Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) nods in agreement – then the construction of offshore wind farms; here smiles Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). When Charles mentions Hamburg, where he will look at this technology later, even the cool Hanseat Scholz grins.

At 12:35 Charles’ speech ends. The people in the plenary session are still standing and applauding when he has already left the room. The members of the Left Party have also stood up.